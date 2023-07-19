Jessel Taank Net Worth: How Rich is RHONY Star?

Set in New York City, New York, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ AKA ‘RHONY,’ is a reality series that has kept viewers engaged since its premiere in 2008. Part of ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise, the show features many successful women whose personal and professional lives become a subject of public interest. One of the most intriguing cast members who made her debut in season 14 is none other than Jessel Taank. If you are among one of her many fans and are eager to explore Jessel’s career and just how much wealth she has accumulated over the years, worry not because we have your back!

How Did Jessel Taank Earn Her Money?

Having grown up in a tight-knit Indian household in London, England, Jessel joined King’s College London in 2001. while still a student there, she also enrolled at UC Santa Barbara in 2002. Thanks to her dedication, she graduated from the latter institute in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies. Her time at King’s College ended in 2005 as she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature.

In February 2008, Jessel joined Karla Otto New York’s public relations department and stayed with the company until October 2011. She then became a part of Michael Kors but left the organization in November 2013. After this, in April 2014, she became affiliated with HL Group, a company based in Los Angles, California, becoming its Public Relations Director, but left the post in June 2016, ready for another switch.

The same month that she left HL Group, Jessel became the Director of Public Relations at Westfield, which is based in the Greater Los Angeles Area of California. Her journey with the company ended in September 2019 when she joined BWR Public Relations as the Fashion and Beauty Vice President. In October 2020, Jessel switched workplaces, this time joining the Founding Leadership of The Right Now. This particular affiliation came to an end in October 2022. This development was preceded by her founding The Know in July 2022. As of writing, she is still affiliated with the latter company, which is based in New York.

Some additional companies apart from the mentioned previous that Jessel has worked with include Conde Nast International, Stella McCartney, Celine, and Victoria Beckham. The reality TV star has certainly had a successful career, given her partnerships with brands like KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Business of Fashion, and Eataly. During her career, she has helped shape the strategic direction of various retail properties.

Jessel Taank’s Net Worth

Tto understand Jessel’s net worth, one must take into account the various positions she has helped over the years. While a public relations expert in New York apparently makes an average annual amount of $65,000, we must remember that the Bravo star is a highly successful individual within the field. Additionally, she has been a Vice-President in the past, a position that, in the Big Apple, helps people apparently earn an amount of around $150,000 on average. We must also take into account her recent reality TV work, as reports suggest that cast members entering their first season of ‘RHONY’ make about $10,000 per episode. Keeping all these factors in mind, we estimate Jessel Tank’s net worth to be around $1.1 million.

