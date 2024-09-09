Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Still Married?

With Jessi Ngatikaura arguably being one of the most direct women from Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ it’s no surprise there has been a lot of attention on her recently. The fact that she actually joined MomTok after the soft-swinging scandal of fellow cast member Taylor Frankie Paul came to light in early 2022 is also a significant factor. After all, since she is relatively new to the world of social media, not much is public about her personal life and the family she shares with her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura.

Jessi and Jordan Gave Love a Second Chance Together

It was reportedly back when Jessi was still married yet on a break from her first husband that she first came across Jordan, only for them to deeply connect over their values. The truth is he is a progressive Mormon and was a divorced father of one at the time, so she did rely on his counsel a lot as she dealt with the crumbling apart of her own marriage in their religious circle. Little did they know one thing would soon lead to another and that by the time 2019 rolled around, they would be an official couple and breaking all bounds on what people believe is traditional Mormonism.

Jordan actually made them Instagram official on December 16, 2019, stating: “Happiness is that feeling that comes over you when you know life is good and you can’t help but smile. @justjessiiii makes me feel this way everyday. You started out as my friend and I’m so glad that blossomed into what we have today. I feel so lucky to have you in my life ❤️ #speechless.” He later even credited Jessi for making a year that was full of highs and lows worth it through her support at every step of the way. The fact she is as ambitious as him seemingly only propelled them further.

After all, while Jessi owns her own hair salon, hair extension brand, and hair educational institution called JZ Styles, Jordan is a manager at RISE Energy, the brains behind the Naughty Kitchen blog, and is also affiliated with a solar panel company called Nasun. Little did they know their love would soon result in them falling pregnant, with Jessi giving birth to their firstborn, Jagger Zayn Ngatikaura, on April 20, 2020. He also proposed while she was seven months pregnant and announced it on social media with the caption, “The calling her the girl of my dreams; you’re my best friend and soul mate. I can’t imagine my life without you. We are tying the NGAT 👰 💒”

Jordan was actually quite clever with the name of his brand and this caption since the first half of his last name, Ngatikaura, is pronounced as “naughty.” He and Jessi then tied the knot in a cozy, intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on October 8 of the same year, shortly following which they chose to expand their little family even further. They welcomed Jovi James Ngatikaura on January 13, 2023, and stated they “are in heaven over here as our family is now complete 💕.” It includes them as a couple, Jordan’s daughter Peyton from his previous union, and their own two biological children, making them happier than ever.

Jessi and Jordan Are Truly a Perfect Match

With the way Jessi and Jordan always support one another at every step of the way in life, it’s evident their love is stronger and deeper than anybody can even imagine. While the former doesn’t always show off their relationship online, they do have a YouTube channel together and even give us updates on the dream home they are building for their little family. Moreover, and more importantly, the latter eases the fans’ hunger for feed updates by never shying away from displaying what he’s feeling for his wife for the world to know – it doesn’t even have to be a special occasion, he’s just that thankful for her.

This was actually most recently evidenced during the ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ premiere in their home state of Utah, where Jordan’s underwear and socks both had Jessi’s face on them. As if that’s not enough, when he had to be away from the family for an entire month earlier this year, he gave his wife credit for holding the fort down on not just their brood but also their connection.

On the woman he calls the love of his life’s birthday in May, he penned, “Happy birthday to my loving beautiful wife Jessi. She is the best mom; holding it down while I’ve been working in Chicago the last month while running an empire. Im so proud to be your husband. I love you so much! I hope this is your best year yet!” In other words, Jessi and Jordan’s love aligns to a tee, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them next.

