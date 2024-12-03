Jessica Yu to Direct ‘Get Us Home’ Next

Jessica Yu has locked in her next project! The Cinemaholic has learned that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will settle into the director’s chair for ‘Get Us Home,’ a TV film about the human need for connection in a rapidly evolving society. Principal photography for the movie will commence in Toronto, Ontario, on January 13, 2025, and wrap up by February 14, 2025. 20th Television is the banner behind the project. The cast of the television movie remains under wraps.

‘Get Us Home’ is a contemplative drama film set against the backdrop of Toronto, exploring the complex nature of human relationships in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. The narrative promises to take us on an intimate journey through the lives of its characters as they grapple with love, loss, and the search for identity. The characters’ lives will be defined by the way they handle the adversities they face and their enduring hope in human connection that fuels their resilience.

Yu is known for winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject for ‘Breathing Lessons: The Life and Work of Mark O’Brien.’ In recent years, she has garnered attention for her works beyond the realm of non-fiction. Her latest feature is Hulu’s comedy movie ‘Quiz Lady,’ starring Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Will Ferrell. Yu’s credits also include episodes of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ FX’s ‘American Horror Story,’ Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel,’ NBC’s ‘This Is Us,’ and Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show.’

Yu has delivered impressive character studies in the past, and her upcoming film is expected to follow suit. “It’s not just an individual’s circumstances that make for a strong story, it’s the character of the individual that draws you,” she shared in an interview with Joel Mora. “I’m always looking for that essence of a person that makes you want to know more—what does this particular individual do with the cards that he or she is handed?” the filmmaker added.

The bustling metropolitan landscapes of Toronto will provide a fitting backdrop for the movie’s exploration of an interconnected and evolving society consisting of diverse individuals. The city has previously hosted the filming of numerous projects that boast character-driven narratives, with notable examples including ‘Room,’ ‘Kim’s Convenience,’ and ‘My Old Ass.’

