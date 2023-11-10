Jimmy Mack: Rex Heuermann’s Neighbor Lives in New York Even Today

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the Gilgo Beach Murders are arguably one of the most baffling, inexplicable, and heinous serial killings to have ever transpired in this nation. However, as carefully explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Hunt for the Gilgo Beach Killer,’ there has been some recent development in the matter with the arrest of Rex Heuermann as the possible assailant. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Jimmy Mack — the neighbor to have felt off regarding him from the moment they first came across one another — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Jimmy Mack?

As a New York native as well as a proud resident of Massapequa Park alongside his wife plus three stepkids, Jimmy admittedly immediately jumps into protection mode whenever something happens. And that’s precisely the way things went down on the evening of March 2, 2023, around 10 pm, when he overheard Rex rambling about “those girls” while smoking a cigarette on his front porch. This 51-year-old once actually recounted, “He doesn’t see me, but I hear him saying ‘Oh here we are again… I told them… I told those girls once already… now you guys are going to understand.'”

Jimmy was obviously alarmed despite Rex appearing intoxicated and still babbling in his mouth before standing at the end of his driveway, making him seriously ask, “Bro, are you talking to my house?” The latter hadn’t noticed him, so he was left startled prior to suddenly becoming aggressive: he said, “Are you the a**hole that owns this car? I warned them last time, and now they are going to see.” He was mad because, according to the former, “my car was halfway into the walkway. So apparently, he had to walk a foot around my car, and he wasn’t too happy with it. He didn’t like it too much.”

In fact, Rex was so enraged he reportedly went as far as to threaten Jimmy he’d return in 15 minutes to slash his tires, which made the latter realize they were neighbors a couple of blocks away. This escalated their confrontation too, and he chased the now suspected serial killer away while also asking, “What did you say about the girls… are you talking about my wife and daughter?” One of the last things this entrepreneur then told the architect was, “We either handle our business now or I never f**king see you again,” but he still followed him to see precisely where he lived once things fizzled down.

As per Jimmy, Rex noticed his movements and subsequently jumped over a fence while hiding his face in the hopes of staying hidden, but he’d grown so anxious over their issue he couldn’t let it go. Therefore, he made sure to tell friends and family that “if something happens to this house or anything, it’s this guy” while also warning their other neighbors around the block about the stocky man. “That’s how much I knew there was something wrong with this…,” he said. “Who knows if he would have come back with a gun?… My gut was just telling me… it was more than a normal confrontation.”

Where is Jimmy Mack Now?

From what we can tell, despite the conflict as well as the sleep he lost over the ensuing few nights in sheer worry, Jimmy continues to live a couple of blocks away from Rex’s “dungeon-like” home. In other words, with the latter being in custody at the moment, he’s peacefully based in Massapequa Park, Long Island, where he’s proud to be surrounded by loved ones every step of the way. Moreover, it appears as if this 51-year-old married father of three currently serves as an entrepreneur by being a Television Producer at his own firm, Browder & Mack, which is also a part of his pride in each sense of the term.

Read More: Where is Sarra Gilbert Now?