Jimmy Ray Barnes: What Happened to the Convict?

Selonia Ophelia Reed, known as Loni among her loved ones, was a 26-year-old dutiful mother and a loving sister. Sadly, in August 1987, she suddenly disappeared, and only a few hours later, her remains were discovered inside her car in Hammond, Louisiana. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home’ revisits the heartbreaking case through the details of its investigation. It uncovered a string of betrayal and lies, revealing her husband, Reginald L. Reed Sr., and his friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes, to be responsible for her untimely demise. Through interviews with Selonia’s son and sister, the episode delves deeper into the way the tragedy still haunts them.

Jimmy Ray Barnes Emerged as a Person of Interest After a Photo Lineup Identification

Jimmy Ray Barnes was born on June 9, 1959, and maintained an unbreakable bond with his identical twin brother, Billy Ray Barnes. Although public records do not provide much information about his education and career, the court records specify that he often got into trouble with the law in his early years. According to reports, Jimmy had been arrested for charges like aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault. It is essential to note that no official records indicate that he had been convicted for any of those charges. He once again came into the attention of law enforcement on August 23, 1987, when Selonia Ophelia “Loni” Reed, the wife of his friend, Reginald L. Reed Sr., was killed.

According to reports, the initial suspicion fell on Reginald, who claimed that he, Selonia, and his son, Reginald “Reggie” Reed Jr., had gone to the mall on the evening of August 22. In his statements, Reginald claimed that after they returned home, the 26-year-old left to meet one of her girlfriends, while he and his son remained home playing games. Court records state that Selonia’s husband insisted he hadn’t gone out after his son went to sleep. After speaking with her family, officials learned that they suspected the involvement of Reginald’s friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes, per the records. Police records indicate that Selonia’s sister, Gwen Smith, informed detectives that the 26-year-old was scared of Jimmy.

Investigators reportedly discovered that Jimmy smoked Winston cigarettes, matching the brand of the cigarette butt that was found at the crime scene. According to a detective on the show, authorities learned about an incident when Selonia was swimming with Reggie at a beach, but Jimmy had allegedly flipped her over. Since she wasn’t a good swimmer, she struggled to return to the bank. Investigative records state that a day later, one of her relatives saw Jimmy near her home, which scared Selonia. Further suspicions arose when a witness informed investigators that on August 22, they had seen two men inside a car near the crime scene. The witness reportedly identified Jimmy as the passenger and Reginald as the driver from a police photo lineup.

Jimmy and Reginald Were Taken Into Custody 32 Years After the Murder

Official reports state that investigators had obtained the license plate of the car that the witness had seen. It was reportedly revealed that the car belonged to Reginald. When he was questioned, he denied having any involvement in the crime. According to police records, Jimmy took a polygraph test and passed it. Soon, it came to light that Reginald had taken out multiple life insurance policies on Selonia, totaling over $700,000. However, since most of the evidence was circumstantial, no official charges were brought against either of them.

In 2012, detectives once again began working on the case and reached out to Jimmy, who was then living in Atlanta, Georgia. According to court records, during his interview, Jimmy claimed that he left Hammond because he was scared of Reginald, who carried a gun. He further alleged that Reginald had shot at him three times, and the third shot hit him in the neck, per reports. Further records suggest that Jimmy informed detectives that Selonia’s husband had offered him $50,000 to kill her. Shortly after, forensic experts obtained DNA from the cigarette butt that was recovered at the murder scene.

When the DNA was entered into CODIS, it reportedly matched Billy. Reports indicate that experts noted that, since the DNA of identical twins is identical, it suggested a direct connection to Jimmy. In 2018, the prosecution offered Jimmy an immunity deal in exchange for his testimony against Reginald, but the former refused to accept it. One of the officials alleged that Jimmy even said, “I want you boys to know that I’m the key to it all.” On June 21, 2019, he and Reginald were taken into custody, and the grand jury indicted them on the charge of second-degree murder.

Jimmy Died in a Car Accident, While Reginald is Incarcerated at a Louisiana Prison Today

Jimmy Ray Barnes originally faced serious charges, but he eventually accepted an immunity deal in exchange for his confession and testimony at Reginald’s trial. As part of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The court ultimately sentenced him to 5 years in prison, with credit for the time he had already served. Court records state that after the deal, when he spoke to the officials, he admitted his involvement in the crime. In his statements, he claimed that Reginald asked him to help dispose of Selonia’s remains. The jury trial of Reginald finally commenced on November 15, 2022.

During the trial, Jimmy took the stand as a star witness and testified against the defendant. After much deliberation, the jury found Reginald guilty of second-degree murder on November 18, 2022. On January 30, 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In that same month, Jimmy was reportedly released from prison. However, on January 27, 2024, the 64-year-old got into a car accident on Wardline Road in Hammond, along with a co-passenger. Both he and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. As of writing, Reginald is serving his sentence at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

Read More: Reginald Reed Sr.: Where is Selonia Reed’s Killer Now?