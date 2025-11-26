Is Sterlings London a Real Store? Is Maxwell Sterling Based on a Real Businessman?

The Netflix romcom/Holiday caper film, ‘Jingle Bell Heist,’ revolves around two protagonists, Nick and Sophia, who have little in common save for their desire to rob lucrative businessman Maxwell Sterling. While financial complications remain a driving motive for both wannabe robbers, they have plenty of other reasons to target Maxwell’s well-known store. For one, Sophia is an employee at the store and has already made it a habit to slip away some cash here and there using her expert sleight of hand skills. Meanwhile, Nick has a varied history with the store, having been hired by the owner as a security consultant before he was ultimately charged with robbery for some missing merchandise. Therefore, with skills, motives, and a location on the horizon, the duo set out on their Christmas-time robbery, expecting everything but the sparks that end up flying between them. In this story of love and crime, Maxwell Sterling and his store inevitably occupied a prominent role.

The Real-Life Location Behind Sterlings London

‘Jingle Bell Heist’ is a fictional story made up of similarly fictitious narrative elements. Therefore, much like the characters and their storylines, Sterlings London, the store, is also a work of fiction. Although high-end department stores and shopping centers are a frequent occurrence in real life, fans won’t be able to find an identical counterpart of the on-screen store in real life. On the other hand, there are numerous stores and businesses from other industries that sport identical or near-identical names to Maxwell Sterling’s Sterlings London store. One such example of this is Sterling Home, the furniture and houseware brand. However, despite the similarities in name, these real-life stores have no direct connection to the one shown in the film. Still, there is one real-life location that possesses a significant connection to Sterlings London.

A majority of the filming for ‘Jingle Bell Heist’ took place in Brixton, South London, England. Notably, the Loughborough Hotel, located at 39 Loughborough Road, was used as an off-screen counterpart to the Sterlings London store. The Hotel, initially known as the Loughborough Tavern, was established somewhere in the early 1860s. In its early days, the establishment was a place of coroner’s inquests, billiards matches, the Loughborough Music Society, and more. In the 1900s, the contemporary building known as the Loughborough Hotel was built. Thus, the establishment had been a beloved part of the Brixton community for many years. Unfortunately, the Hotel has since been permanently closed. However, during the filming for the Netflix title, the establishment was used as a stand-in location for Sterlings London.

Maxwell Sterling and His Store are Fictitious Elements in Jingle Bell Heist

Similar to the on-screen store, Sterlings London, its owner, Maxwell Sterling, is also a fictional element created in service of ‘Jingle Bell Heist.’ Both the store and the businessman who owns it possess a distinct place in the narrative. While the former is the place of the crime, the latter is the antagonist and the person being targeted throughout Nick and Sophia’s criminal endeavor. In many ways, the Sterling name represents a greedy, consumerism-obsessed aspect of the Holiday season, which remains in moral contrast to the protagonist’s more family-driven narratives. Maxwell is a businessman who is only concerned with squeezing out as much money from the Holiday season as possible.

In fact, rather than rely on his store and its sales, the owner resorts to insurance fraud to multiply his numbers. In the process, he ends up burning many people, mostly those who work at Sterling London’s security detail. This aspect of his narrative has some contextual authenticity in real life. According to ABI (Association of British Insurers) in 2024, fraudulent general insurance claims worth £1.16 billion were identified. Although no instances of insurance fraud similar to the one Maxwell commits on-screen unraveled in real life, the actions of the antagonist remain rooted in realism. As a result, the character, personifying corporate greed, consistently remains a villainous presence in the film. Ultimately, his storyline adds a morally-charged thematic resonance to the tale, which closely ties the Christmas-time film to its seasonal genre.

