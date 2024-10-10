Joey Power to Direct ‘Love Language’ Next

Joey Power is returning to the director’s chair after a six-year hiatus! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will helm the romantic drama film ‘Love Language.’ The movie will start filming in Chicago, Illinois, on October 16 and conclude on December 2, 2024.

The plot centers on Lou, who overcomes her dissatisfaction with writing catchphrases for a potato chip company’s Instagram account by saying yes to her best friend’s request to help the latter write her wedding vows. She may not have a love life of her own, but the assignment garners popularity, and she gains many clients rapidly. However, things take an unexpected turn when she finds out that her latest client, Olivia, is getting engaged to Warren, her best friend from college and former crush. Spending time with the couple makes writing the vows difficult, as Lou wants to confess her feelings to Warren, no matter how messy they are.

Power is known for directing ‘After Everything,’ a comedy-drama film starring Jeremy Allen White of ‘The Bear‘ and Maika Monroe of ‘It Follows.’ The movie follows 23-year-old Elliot (White), who is diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he meets Mia (Monroe), who stands by him through hard times. As their love blooms, they both realize that his diagnosis is the least of their problems as life, with all its distractions, poses the real threat.

Power also wrote and executive produced Benjamin Kasulke’s ‘Banana Split,’ starring Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, and Dylan Sprouse. The film explores the friendship of April (Marks) and Clara (Liberato), two teenage girls, one of whom is revealed to be dating the other’s ex. While they have similar tastes and form a good bond, things go haywire soon, thanks to spilled secrets, only for their friendship to become compromised. Power’s credits also include the 2010 short film ‘Sex Therapy.’

Chicago, Illinois, served as the principal location for many popular projects, including David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman,’ and the FX crime drama series ‘Fargo.’

