John Galton Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

As a six-episode documentary that delves deep into a strange and deadly series of events revolving around a libertarian community, HBO’s ‘The Anarchists’ is as gripping as it is confounding. That’s because it not only follows the reality behind the Anarchapulco anarcho-capitalist conference but also focuses on the unexpected, horrific 2019 homicide of US drug fugitive John Galton. So now, if you wish to learn more about the latter — the details of his passing, the ensuing investigations, the motives, and the different possible suspects — don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

How Did John Galton Die?

At the age of 26, the man known as John Galton, as an apparent nod to the individualist hero in Ayn Rand’s book ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ lost his life in one of the worst ways imaginable in Mexico. He and his girlfriend “Lily Forester” had actually crossed into the nation without passports or any legal documents around three years prior as they were fleeing charges worth 25 years in prison. However, by utilizing their skills as well as their online presence, the anarchists still managed to afford rent on a home in a rough neighborhood high above Acapulco, only for things to change soon.

It was February 1, 2019, and the couple had just finished dinner with their friend/fellow anarchists Jason Henza when a group of armed men stormed into their cozy house to open fire. While the latter was shot three times, Lily was seemingly physically unhurt since her partner had protected her from the barrage of bullets, meaning he took the brunt of the assault on purpose. John thus passed away at the scene, right near the entry gate, and there was sadly nothing anyone could do to revive the kind drug liberalization advocate and cryptocurrency enthusiast.

Who Killed John Galton?

In the immediate aftermath of John’s murder, there were several claims concerning who or which group could’ve been responsible, but the exact identity of the perpatrator/s remains unclear. “If somebody’s listening, please,” Lily had wailed in the panicked video she’d quickly uploaded on social media. “Somebody showed up right after we finished eating and they shot John and Henza, and I was in the house and John’s dead at the gate. Henza’s in the other room dying. I really need help. Somebody, please come.” Even Jason Henza had recorded his own video, seen below.

“I just wanted to say I love you,” Jason said while covered in blood. “We were attacked. I’ve been shot three times. I’m not doing so good… I wish I could do something. I’m at John and Lily’s. I think it’s backlash. I love you. I’ve got to go.” He thankfully survived and made a speedy recovery, but his backlash comment raised several questions, especially because it was undeniably evident that the shooting was personal. In fact, a few reports claim Lily has openly blamed another ex-pat anarcho-capitalist for hiring local hitmen to ensure her loving long-term partner’s demise.

On the other hand, as per official records, since there was a full-fledged marijuana laboratory in their home, it’s possible that local dealers decided to take back their turf the only way they knew how. There are also accusations of John himself inciting violence by confronting neighborhood thugs for ramming a vehicle into his front gate shortly before, but alas, nothing has been proven yet. In other words, from what we can tell, despite the most likely lead being cartel involvement (according to the Guerrero State Police), John Galton’s homicide remains largely unsolved.

Read More: Where is Jeff Berwick Now?