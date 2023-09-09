John Stanaland Net Worth: How Rich is Tyler Stanaland’s Dad?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the Stanaland family has been dominating the real estate market in wondrous Orange County, California, for at least the past century. This much is even noted in Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC,’ especially with agent Tyler Stanaland serving as one of its leading cast members under the luxurious banner of The Oppenheim Group. However, if we’re honest, it’s his dad John who has broken all bounds of the industry — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him as well as his net worth, we’ve got the details for you.

How Did John Stanaland Earn His Money?

A native of Laguna Beach through and through, John is admittedly incredibly proud of the fact he represents a lineage of property agents, developers, plus financiers spanning over 100 years. The truth is it was back in 1919 when his great-great-grandfather first stepped into the role of helping people buy/sell homes in this emerging locale, only for his children to follow in his footsteps. At that point, per this mid-50-year-old’s business profile, coastal areas like his home city hadn’t even been incorporated, indicating his approach to their generational work is much more visionary.

As for John’s individual experiences, he’d reportedly begun working real estate full time around 1997 and soon garnered a reputation for excellence on the grounds of his services as well as techniques.