What Mental Illness Does Arthur Have in Joker? Is He a Psychopath?

Arthur Fleck’s mental health is a significant part of the narratives of Todd Phillips’ psychological thriller films ‘Joker’ and ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ The original movie and its sequel do not reveal the protagonist’s diagnosis. In the latter, his mental illness becomes a matter of contention when he is tried for murdering five individuals, including the television host Murray Franklin. The viewers of the films have associated Arthur with several illnesses or disorders. Even professionals working in the fields of psychology and psychiatry have offered different diagnoses to explain the behavior of the infamous character. The most prominent one among these diagnoses concerns psychopathy. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Arthur Fleck Displays Traits of Psychopathy

Since the release of ‘Joker’ in 2019, Arthur Fleck’s mental state and illnesses have caused considerable discussion in the world of psychology and psychiatry. Many prominent psychiatrists and psychologists have offered their observations about the protagonist, while several have expressed their hesitation to diagnose a figure they didn’t personally meet. A common understanding numerous professionals have reached regarding Arthur’s condition is that he displays signs of psychopathy. American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders does not list psychopathy as a mental illness on its own. Instead, it is mentioned as a criterion for antisocial personality disorder.

Travis Langley, a distinguished professor of psychology at Henderson State University who has written multiple books about psychology in the world of Batman, is convinced that Arthur is a psychopath. “The Joker is clearly a psychopath. He has no conscience. He has no empathy for anybody,” he told The Guardian. Ziv Cohen, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Cornell University who specializes in psychopathy, agrees that Arthur can be considered a psychopath. They do not display empathy toward their victims, and they often let their impulses direct their actions without any regard for the rule of law.

Arthur displays these symptoms in multiple instances. He impulsively kills Murray Franklin and does not show any empathy toward the people he murdered. He also disregards the law to be celebrated as an anarchical hero in the original film. However, Cohen, in an interview given to Insider in 2019, added that psychopathy is not a particular disease but a “personality trait.” The professor believes that Arthur’s actions represent the “innate human capacity for evil” rather than psychopathy.

The Mental Illness of Arthur Fleck is a Matter of Contention

While several psychiatry or psychology professionals agree that Arthur can be a psychopath, many are divided when it comes to the protagonist’s mental illness. In 2019, Scott A. Bonn, a criminologist who studies mental disorders, wrote in Psychology Today that the character’s “feelings of persecution and his delusions are consistent with the mental disorder paranoid schizophrenia.” Arthur’s hallucinations and imaginary relationships, especially the one he nurtures with Sophie Dumond in his mind, add weight to this conclusion. Bonn listed symptoms such as “disorganized speech, grossly disorganized or catatonic behavior, and diminished emotional expression” to explain his understanding.

However, as far as Ziv Cohen is concerned, Joker does not have schizophrenia since he is a “lucid thinker” who can accomplish “incredibly complicated, well-orchestrated villainy.” The professor also added that the protagonist does not have bipolar disorder since he can alter his behavior in whatever way he wants to deliver the performances he wishes to offer to the world. Arthur’s illnesses can also include narcissistic personality disorder, which is often associated with grandiosity and the need for admiration. Since the protagonist sees himself as a prominent comedian in his mind who sets out to garner attention by appearing on Murray Franklin’s talk show, we cannot rule out this mental health condition.

As per APA’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illnesses, people with this disorder often inflate their achievements, as Arthur does with his jokes. His fantasies about success and love, especially after he gets into a relationship with Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, clarify that he can be a narcissist. According to Valentin Yurievich Skryabin of the Moscow Research and Practical Centre for Narcology, Arthur’s symptoms match five out of the nine criteria for narcissistic personality disorder, which are enough to make a diagnosis. As per Skryabin, these symptoms include the need for excessive admiration, an irrational expectation of admirable treatment, and a lack of empathy.

The ambiguity ‘Joker’ and ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ leave behind regarding Arthur’s mental state opens numerous avenues of discussion and contention. While his symptoms match several of the criteria associated with multiple illnesses and disorders, the lack of information concerning his childhood and wellness until his introduction in the original movie’s narrative makes it hard to diagnose him properly.

