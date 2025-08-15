5 Best Jonah Hill Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor, writer, and filmmaker Jonah Hill Feldstein started writing his own plays and performing them while in college, before realizing his calling as an actor and making his film debut in 2004. He solidified his position in Hollywood as a comedic star with movies such as ‘Superbad,’ ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ and ‘21 Jump Street,’ while earning praise from critics and Academy Award nods for ‘Moneyball‘ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ Jonah contributed to many of his projects as a screenwriter and notably made his directorial debut in 2018 with ‘Mid90s.’ Additionally, he has lent his voice to many popular animated projects like ‘Horton Hears a Who!,’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon‘ series, and ‘The Lego Movie’ series. If you are seeking to go through Jonah Hill’s works on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

5. Stutz (2022)

Directed and co-produced by Jonah Hill, ‘Stutz’ is a documentary that chronicles the life and career of his therapist, psychiatrist Dr. Phil Stutz. Jonah has been open about his mental health struggles, which include suffering from anxiety attacks. In the documentary, he sits down with Stutz for a deeply engaging conversation that dives into their life stories, mental health, their approach to therapy, and the relationships that Stutz shares with his patients. A funny and emotionally gripping work, you can watch the movie on Netflix.

4. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Helmed by Adam McKay, ‘Don’t Look Up’ revolves around astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discovering a large comet heading straight for Earth. If it collides with the planet, it can trigger mass extinction. However, as the scientists race against time to make everyone aware of the urgency of the situation, their efforts are hindered by an indifferent President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), and the selfish tech billionaire Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance). Stream the sci-fi political satire black comedy here.

3. Megamind (2010)

‘Megamind’ tells the story of the titular supervillain, who arrives on Earth as a baby sent away from another planet. With his superior intelligence, he decides to become a supervillain and rule over the world, but his plans get thwarted again and again by his nemesis, the superhero from Metro City, Metroman. When one of Megamind’s plans to defeat the hero finally works, he is left as stunned as anyone else. Slowly, he realises that his life’s purpose has been to defeat Metro Man, and without the latter, his own existence has no meaning. As such, he decides to give a news cameraman, Hal Stewart, powers to become a hero, but ends up creating a truly evil villain instead. Jonah Hill lends his voice to Hal in the animated superhero comedy movie that you can view on Netflix.

2. Maniac (2018)

Created by Cary Joji Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville, ‘Maniac’ is loosely based on the Norwegian television series of the same name. The narrative centers around Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) and Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone), two strangers who come together at a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Both of them are going through a rough patch in their lives. While Owen struggles with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia, Annie experiences aimlessness and stays fixated on broken relationships. The study that they participate in, along with 10 other subjects, promises pills to cure any issue of the mind with no side effects. However, complications soon arise as the experiment does not go according to plan. Binge the mini-series here.

1. You People (2023)

Kenya Barris’ directorial ‘You People’ follows an interracial and interreligious couple who decide to get married and face the mammoth task of bringing their families together. Jonah Hill stars as Ezra Cohen, a middle-aged White Jewish man in Los Angeles who falls in love with Amira Mohammed (Lauren London), a Black Islamic woman, following a meet-cute. While they live together in a loving relationship, their bond gets tested when their parents clash over cultural differences and societal expectations. You can stream the romantic comedy movie on Netflix.

