Jonatan Etzler’s Good Oranges Begins Production in Bristol in February

Jonatan Etzler’s upcoming feature film ‘Good Oranges’ is all set to begin production in Bristol, England, in February 2024. The film revolves around a primary school teacher who makes poor decisions after an injury occurs at her school. Due to her actions, she gets caught up in a disastrous situation with two of her students.

Etzler made his feature debut with the 2023 Netflix romantic comedy ‘One More Time.’ The film, starring Hedda Stiernstedt, Evelyn Mok, Vanna Rosenberg, and Per Fritzell, follows a 40-year-old woman who wishes to go back to the time she was 18, but gets stuck in a time loop reliving the same day over and over again. The Swedish filmmaker has also directed numerous short films over the years. He started his career with the surrealistic musical short film ‘Balladen om Beatrice’ in 2009 and went on to direct the comedy shorts ‘Jag följer dig,’ and ‘Make a Wish,’ and the drama shorts ‘Åka utför,’ ‘Grownups,’ and ‘Intercourse.’

In 2019, Etzler directed the thriller short film ‘Get Ready with Me’ which revolves around an aspiring YouTuber who showcases a disturbing video in front of her high school class, scaring her teacher. The project won the Gold Medal at the Student Academy Awards. The rest of the director’s works include the shorts ‘The Stick’ and ‘Swimmer’ which earned the Jury Special Mention at Transilvania Shorts – International Short Film Festival and received nominations at AFI Fest and Flickerfest International Short Film Festival.

The details about the cast of the film have been kept under wraps for now. The project is reportedly a British production, so the same would not be affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Bristol, where the shoot is slated to commence, boasts a wide range of diverse filming locations, from historic landmarks like the Clifton Suspension Bridge to modern architecture and scenic harbors, which make it the preferred choice of filmmakers to shoot a variety of projects. Hence, the city has served as a filming location for several projects including recent shows like Paramount+’s thriller series ‘The Killing Kind,’ BBC’s crime drama ‘The Sixth Commandment,’ HBO/BBC’s comedy-drama ‘Rain Dogs,’ and ITVX’s comedy series ‘Ruby Speaking.’

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s One More Time Filmed?