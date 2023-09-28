Joshua Sasse: Love Is In The Air Star is Happily Married

Unyielding and relentless in the face of adversity, love conquers differences and overcomes issues in Netflix’s ‘Love Is In The Air.’ Directed by Adrian Powers, the romantic comedy revolves around Dana Randall, an altruistic seaplane pilot who works for Fullerton Airways, a non-profit air service. Dana finds herself going to extreme ends upon realizing that the company’s finances and her ability to fly depend on an international company that guarantees subsidies.

As the tables turn and Dana bends to the whims of William, the Financial Representative for the international company, several unexpected themes emerge. Before long, hearts collide, and growing affection leads the protagonists to make inconceivable choices. Joshua Sasse leads the cast as William, a competent British representative. Seeing his convincing portrayal in the movie, fans are now wondering if the actor is also dating or married. So, if you’re also curious to know more, then look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Joshua Sasse’s Former Relationships

Having discovered a penchant for the theatrical arts early on, Joshua Sasse decided to kickstart his career in entertainment and work as an actor and performer. After gaining a significant role in the gangster film, ‘The Big I Am,’ Joshua continued to scale his abilities. Naturally, his personal relationships have also drawn the attention of fans. In 2013, the actor was cast in Dan Fogelman’s ‘Galavant,’ a fairy tale-themed musical comedy. During this time, he also became a parent after his girlfriend, Francesca Cini, gave birth to their son, Sebastian.

However, Joshua and Francesca’s relationship was short-lived. It isn’t known if the television personality is still involved in his son’s life. On the other hand, Joshua rose to mainstream recognition as the Hallmark series took off. Not just this, the television series also introduced him to Kylie Minogue. Even though the Australian pop star and musician made a mere guest appearance in 2015, it didn’t take long for sparks to flow between her and Joshua. After realizing their feelings for one another, it wasn’t long before the duo began pursuing each other seriously. As things between the duo progressed, they ultimately decided to take things to the next level and tie the knot. In 2016, Kylie Minogue announced her engagement to Joshua Sasse, more than 15 years her junior.

The musician had often gushed about their like-mindedness and how she looked forward to taking Joshua’s last name. Alas, despite sharing a deep affection for each other, things between the duo did not work out. Ultimately, the couple decided to call off their engagement and walk separate ways. The couple’s split was also rumored to be on account of Joshua’s alleged infidelity. However, Kylie and Joshua did not address these allegations, thereby confirming that the speculations remain baseless. Moreover, the Australian musician also took to her Instagram to share that the duo continue to wish each other the best despite their separation.

Joshua Sasse’s Wife

Albeit a difficult breakup, Joshua Sasse was not deterred. After separating from Kylie Minogue in 2017, the British actor announced his marriage to Louisa Ainsworth in September 2018. Joshua and Louisa decided to tie the knot after a whirlwind romance. The couple decided to wed in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family in Byron Bay.

Years later, the couple has continued to showcase their appreciation for one another. While Joshua’s wife, Louisa, likes to keep details about her life under wraps, the husband loves to gush about his bride and the happiness they share. Not just this, Joshua and Louisa also share the parental duties of their two children – Dominic and Delilah. Before welcoming their children into the world, Joshua and Louisa also shared the responsibilities of their loving Cavalier, Princess Florence.

While the couple are decidedly private about their life, Joshua still shares moments of marital and domestic bliss with fans online. Besides parenting two toddlers, the couple is also engaged in numerous professional activities. With projects shot around the world, Joshua has to remain away from home for work purposes repeatedly. As such, the duo tries to indulge in moments of familial harmony whenever they can. Based in New South Wales, the family of five regularly heads to the beach to partake in recreational activities and create fond memories. Naturally, we continue to await all the professional and personal milestones that await the Sasse household!

