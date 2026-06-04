Julia Garner to Reportedly Star in Apple TV+’s ‘Guilty Creatures’

Prolific actress Julia Garner has been cast in Apple TV+’s upcoming limited true-crime drama series ‘Guilty Creatures,’ The Cinemaholic has learned. Filming will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, between September this year and January 2027. Sarah DeLappe is the head writer, with Stuart Zicherman serving as the showrunner. Stuart Zicherman will direct. Garner is expected to play Denise Williams, and is the only revealed cast member.

The show, based on Mikita Brottman’s true-crime book ‘Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida,’ will center on the murder of 31‑year‑old Tallahassee, Florida resident Mike Williams on December 16, 2000, by his wife Denise and his best friend Brian Winchester. Brian, who was charged with Denise’s kidnapping and assault in 2016, was granted immunity in Mike’s murder case after he confessed to killing him on Denise’s behest. Denise was arrested in May 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison in February 2019.

The plot centers on Mike and Denise Williams, who had a tight-knit, seemingly unbreakable bond with childhood friends Brian and Kathy Winchester. The two couples were devout, hardworking Baptists who lived perfect, quintessentially Southern lives. Their friendship seemed ironclad. That is, until December 16, 2000, when Denise’s husband Mike disappeared while duck hunting on Lake Seminole. After no body was found, everyone assumed that Mike had drowned in a tragic accident, his body eaten by alligators. But things took an unexpected turn when, within five years of Mike’s disappearance, Brian Winchester divorced his wife and married Denise in 2005. Their surprising romance set tongues talking. People began wondering how long they had been a couple, and whether they had anything to do with Mike’s death. It took another eleven years for the truth to come out-and when it did, in 2016, it was unimaginable. The truth is that Denise got Brian to kill Mike and get rid of his body to be together, without Denise having to face the scrutiny of divorce.

Julia Garner has garnered immense critical and commercial acclaim for her performances in movies like ‘Weapons’ (Justine Gandy), ‘The Assistant’ (Jane), ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer), ‘Wolf Man’ (Charlotte Lovell), ‘The Royal Hotel’ (Hanna), and ‘Apartment 7A’ (Terry Gionoffrio). As far as shows are concerned, she played Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ and Anna Delvey in Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna.’ Next in line for the actress is the true crime movie ‘You Can’t Win,’ which is based on Jack Black’s acclaimed 1926 memoir about the early 20th-century hobo underworld. The movie, which also features Jeremy Allen White, will be released sometime this year. Other projects in Garner’s upcoming slate include David Weil’s thriller movie ‘Tyrant,’ co-starring Charlize Theron and Demi Moore, and the Netflix miniseries ‘The Altruists,’ which is based on the tumultuous romance between FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his girlfriend Caroline Ellison. The cast also includes Karan Soni, Hudson Williams, Robin Weigert, Alex Lawther, Paul Reiser, and Madison Hu.

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