Juliana Melchor: Where is the Let’s Meet Harry Star Now?

Juliana Melchor and Harry Jowsey shared a relationship that was often quite confusing for Juliana. On one hand, she could see her potential future husband growing closer to her, but on the other, Harry admitted that she brought out the toxic side of him. When the time came to decide who would move further in the journey, Harry had a difficult choice to make while also trying to ensure that he did not intentionally hurt someone in the process. Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ season 1 follows their time together and shows how their romance unfolded before ultimately coming to an end.

Juliana Melchor Confessed Her Love for Harry Jowsey Before Being Eliminated

Juliana Melchor was immediately drawn to Harry Jowsey’s playful side, and that was what first attracted her to him. Among a group of 19 women, the first opportunity Juliana got to spend meaningful time with Harry came during a group painting date. Some trouble inadvertently brewed there as Juliana and Sammy Gotay tried to outshine one another. At one point, Juliana walked up to Harry, rubbed off Sammy’s name that had been written in paint, and replaced it with her own. Harry found the move quite bold, and when it was time to choose the person he wanted to spend more time with, he picked Juliana. The two were able to have a heartfelt conversation and found themselves being vulnerable with one another. However, Harry soon started feeling that Juliana liked him more than he liked her.

In his private interviews, he admitted that the unhealthy patterns from his previous relationships, which he had been trying to leave behind, were beginning to resurface. That was why his friends felt it was time to eliminate Juliana. Harry, however, chose to save her by explaining that he did not want her to be sent home because of his own mistakes. Even so, things did not improve. One evening, when Juliana confessed that she loved him, and Harry said it back, he immediately regretted his decision. He later admitted that he had not been honest with her. The following day, when Juliana’s name came up for elimination again, Harry asked to speak with her privately. He explained that he would never be able to give her what she wanted and felt it was better for her to walk away rather than let him hurt her even further. She seemingly did not want anything to do with him again, so she even chose to refuse her invitation to the reunion.

Juliana Melchor is Employed as an Account Manager for a Recruitment Business Today

Juliana Melchor laid the foundation for her career at Sam Houston State University, where she studied from 2014 to 2018. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology, along with a general business degree. Shortly after completing her education, she stepped into the corporate world and, in March 2019, joined Unique Digital, a Converge Company, as part of the Business Development team. Over the next six months, she gained experience in client relations and business growth before being promoted to Project Manager in August 2019. For nearly two years, until May 2021, Juliana managed projects for the company, overseeing client requirements and coordinating day-to-day operations.

In May 2021, Juliana transitioned into the healthcare sector, joining Meridian Care as a Corporate Healthcare Recruiter. Over the following five years, she helped meet workforce needs across the industry. While continuing in her role, she briefly expanded her experience into pharmaceutical sales, serving as a Territory Sales Manager at Choice Pharmacy from August 2023 to March 2024. After spending almost five years with Meridian Care, Juliana took the next step in her career in March 2026 by joining Airswift as an Oil & Gas Account Manager. In this role, she has continued building relationships with clients while overseeing recruitment and workforce solutions. Across each stage of her career, Juliana has steadily moved across several businesses and industries. She has created a well-rounded professional profile that has helped her grow into any role she takes up.

Juliana Melchor Has a Beautiful Relationship With Her Family and is Currently Seeing Someone New

Outside of work, Juliana Melchor has built a rich life in Houston, Texas, a city she proudly calls home. She celebrated her 30th birthday in 2025 with a bang and has continued embracing everything that comes her way. She has even shared that she is seeing someone new, but the identity of her new beau is a secret. One of the things she treasures the most is getting to spend time with her nephew and happily steps into the role of the doting Auntie Juliana whenever she can. Although her career keeps her busy, she never misses an opportunity to pack her bags and travel. In 2026 alone, she visited Arizona and Fort Walton Beach before heading to the Bahamas in July. For Juliana, however, the perfect day is often the simplest one. It is about sharing a pizza with her friends and spending time around the city she loves.

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