Julz and Duke: Is the WAGs to Riches Duo Still Together?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Florida resident Julieanna “Julz” Goddard is quite a well-known event producer, entrepreneur, host, media personality, and philanthropist. Unfortunately, she was actually fired from Kanye West’s brand Yeezy in early 2024 and didn’t have a great time filming Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ either, but she has always found ways to be thankful. One of the primary reasons behind the same recently is the fact she is now a mother too – she welcomed a loving daughter named River with former NFL athlete Duke Riley in the spring of 2022.

Julz and Duke’s Relationship Has Always Been Quite Tumultuous

It was back around the late 2010s when University of South Florida Broadcast Journalism graduate Julz first came across Linebacker Duke, only for them to soon establish a romantic connection. By this point, she was already serving as the CEO-Founder of the YesJulz! Agency, 1 AM Ent, as well as the Little Rascals Foundation, unaware her involvement with the star would propel her further. The couple was actually so head over heels in love that they even got engaged not a long while later, just for the rising media personality to discover her unplanned pregnancy in July 2022.

Julz had admittedly just finished hosting the Rolling Loud Music Festival in the Miami Gardens, during which Duke had gotten down on one knee, when she found out they were expecting. She was obviously over the moon since it was her dream to become a mother one day, yet things gradually turned serious as doctors informed them their baby had a hole in their abdominal wall. This gave rise to several complications, only for her labor to be induced on March 27, 2022, so as to allow doctors to control the environment and quickly tend to the baby’s gastroschisis.

Thankfully, everything went as planned, meaning Julz and Duke were soon able to bring their daughter home without any worries, just for their own bond to soon change owing to clashes. Personal attacks actually became so bad that the couple ended up calling off their engagement in 2023, following which they even moved into separate homes six minutes away from one another. They initially did so for the sake of River, but they themselves also began spending more time together later on, resulting in them blurring several lines, as per the Netflix original production.

Julz and Duke No Longer Seemed to be Romantically Involved

Despite the fact Julz and Duke are undoubtedly still in touch so as to be able to provide their daughter River with not one but two good homes, they do not seem to be involved anymore. That’s because their messing around in 2024 did more harm than good, especially to the former, and especially because she was hoping the three of them could be a real family all over again. We say this owing to the fact she candidly admitted in the Netflix original that she had gotten pregnant once again, only to have an abortion as her ex-partner/partner did not want another child. This shattered her heart, yet she went ahead with it anyway, making us think she and Duke then called it quits for good.

Julz and Duke Seem to be Leading Separate Lives Today

At the age of nearly 35, Julz is currently doing her best to juggle being a mother with her career responsibilities as an Artist and Repertoire (A&R) event producer, a publicist, as well as a rising public personality. As if that’s not enough, she also still serves as the CEO-Founder at YesJulz! Agency, 1 AM Ent, Little Rascals Foundation, as well as Yes Juice, all the while also having partnered with brands such as Beats by Dre, Red Bull, and Puma, among many more. Coming to Duke, he is currently splitting his time between New Orleans, Louisiana, and Miami, Florida, to juggle being an athlete, a father, and a musician – his album, We All Have Bad Habits, premiered in 2024.

