Junko Furuta Killers: Where Are Hiroshi Miyano, Jō Ogura, Shinji Minato, Yasushi Watanabe Now?

Junko Furuta was a 17-year-old high school student who lived with her parents and two siblings in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. While she was a brilliant student and had dreams of becoming an idol singer in the future, she even took up an after-hours job at a plastic molding factory. The teenager was on her way back home from the factory when she was spotted by teenagers Hiroshi Miyano, Jō Ogura, Shinji Minato, and Yasushi Watanabe. The four boys were considered to be serial offenders, and reports mention that at least one of them had links to a Japanese gangster. Once they spotted Junko, they abducted and raped her multiple times before taking her to one of their houses.

That marked the beginning of a tragic ordeal as the teenager was sexually assaulted by numerous guys and tortured in the most horrifying of ways. Besides, they badly starved her and continued deriving perverse pleasure out of tormenting her until she finally passed away from brutal physical torture in January 1989. Following Junko’s death, the four boys encased her in concrete inside a large drum, disposing of it in a cement truck in Kōtō, Tokyo. Subsequently, an unrelated rape case led the police to two of the assailants, and a swift confession helped law enforcement officials bring all four kidnappers into custody. Well, with the Japanese movie ‘Concrete’ being based on the events of this case, let’s delve into the details and find out where Hiroshi Miyano, Jō Ogura, Shinji Minato, and Yasushi Watanabe are at present, shall we?

Where is Hiroshi Miyano Now?

Hiroshi Miyano was the unofficial leader of the group, and sources mentioned that he had links to a Japanese gangster. Hence, even though he was just 18 years old at the time of Junko’s murder, Hiroshi believed the law could not touch him, which made him bold enough to push his friends toward other criminal activities. In fact, reports claim that the group was responsible for several other rapes and thefts in the area, although they weren’t persecuted accordingly. Incidentally, about a month into Junko’s captivity, she began getting really frail and crippled from lack of food. Moreover, news reports state that a rotting smell began emancipating from her body, which made the kidnappers detest her. Hence, they began looking around for another victim and ended up gangraping a different woman towards the end of December 1988.

As fate would have it, the investigation into this rape led the police to Hiroshi, and he mistakenly confessed to Junko Furuta’s murder. When presented in court, Hiroshi pled guilty to a single charge of committing bodily injury that resulted in death, and the court sentenced him to 17 years in prison in 1990. Moreover, even though the 18-year-old appealed his sentencing, the judgment went against him as the Tokyo High Court added three extra years to his original sentence.

Hiroshi finished serving his sentence in 2009 and was subsequently released from prison. After his release, he changed his name to Yokoyama and began leading a normal life. However, the ex-convict found it difficult to stay away from crime, and in 2013, he was arrested again on suspicion of fraud. Yet, Hiroshi, aka Yokoyama, was never prosecuted for fraud, and the police had to let him walk free. Since then, he has been leading a luxurious life while often indulging in high-end clothing and sports cars. On top of it, reports claim that Hiroshi is open about his ties to the criminal underworld as well as several pyramid schemes, which make up the bulk of his income.

Where is Jō Ogura Now?

Since Jo Ogura was just seventeen years old at the time of Junko’s murder, law enforcement officials decided to treat him as a juvenile. Hence, once he pled guilty to committing bodily injury that resulted in death, the court sentenced him to eight years in juvenile prison. Reports mention that after his release from prison in 1999, Jo reportedly lived a normal life and even got into a relationship. However, in July 2004, he kidnapped and assaulted Takatoshi Isono, the manager of a “snack” hostess club, as he believed that the latter was involved with his then-girlfriend.

After tracking Takatoshi down, Jo forced him into his truck and drove from Adachi to Misato before subjecting the victim to four hours of brutal torture. Moreover, it is said that Jo even threatened the manager with death before boasting about how he got away with Junko’s murder until law enforcement officials took him into custody. Subsequently, Jo was sentenced to four years in prison for assault, although he walked free in 2009 and has been a free man since then.

Where is Shinji Minato Now?

Although Shinji Minato was 16 years old at the time of Junko Furuta’s murder, he was tried as an adult and sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison in 1990 after pleading guilty to a single charge of committing bodily injury that resulted in death. However, once he appealed the sentencing, judge Ryūji Yanase increased it to 5 to 9 years. Reports mention that Shinji Minato moved in with his mother after his release from prison and even attempted to lead an everyday life.

In fact, there was no news about Shinji for years until he resurfaced in 2018 after being arrested for beating a 32-year-old male company employee with a metal rod and slashing his throat with a knife. The attack occurred in Japan’s Kawaguchi City, and we are glad to report that the victim managed to escape with superficial injuries. On the other hand, Shinji was arrested and charged with attempted murder, although he denied having an intention to kill, and it is unclear if he was ever convicted of the same.

Where is Yasushi Watanabe Now?

Like Shinji, Yasushi was under the age of eighteen when he got involved in the rape, torture, and murder of Junko Furuta. However, the authorities eventually decided to treat him as an adult, and he pleaded guilty to a single charge of committing bodily injury that resulted in death, following which the court sentenced him to three to four years in prison. Sources mention that Yasushi’s sentence was later upgraded to five to seven years, although he embraced privacy after his release from prison in 1996 and has since been living under the radar. Still, a 2018 report mentioned that Yasushi was living with his mother and had managed to stay away from further crime.

