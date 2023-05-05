Where is Junko Furuta’s Family Now?

Living through the murder of one’s child is the worst torment a parent can ever experience. Tragically, Junko Furuta’s parents were forced to endure such an ordeal when the seventeen-year-old school girl was kidnapped while on her way home from her after-hours job on November 25, 1988. The kidnappers kept Junko captive for over 40 days, during which she was subjected to the worst kind of rape and torture.

Eventually, Junko passed away from the physical abuse on January 4, 1989, and her body was found encased in concrete in a cement truck in Kōtō, Tokyo. The Japanese movie ‘Concrete’ is based on Junko’s murder, and it portrays how the perpetrators were eventually brought to justice. However, if you are eager to know more and want to find out where Junko’s parents are at present, we have you covered.

Who Are Junko Furuta’s Parents?

A native of Misato, Saitama Prefecture in Japan, Junko Furuta resided in Misato with her father, Akira Furuta, her mother, and two other siblings. Reports mention that Junko grew up in a loving and close-knit family, and her loved ones always encouraged her to follow her dreams. They never hesitated to push her toward greatness and took great pride in her achievements at school. While Junko was described as someone who could light up a room with her smile, she was the apple of her parents’ eyes, and they supported her unconditionally.

Moreover, Junko also shared an intimate bond with both her younger and older siblings, and her parents looked forward to a bright future. Naturally, her parents were concerned when the 17-year-old failed to return home from work on November 25, 1988. They initially combed through the local areas with a few other volunteers but grew even more anxious as each hour went by without any news of the teenager. Ultimately, her parents contacted law enforcement officials on November 27 and requested them to look into the matter.

By this time, the kidnappers had taken Junko to a house in the Ayase district of Adachi, and they forced her to call her parents in order to call off the investigation. As a result, Junko’s family received several calls from the kidnapped girl, in which the teen insisted she had run away from home on her own. Junko also asked her parents to call off the search, and the investigation witnessed no progress since then. Once weeks began passing without any news of Junko, her parents began fearing the worst, even though they hoped for her safe return.

Tragically, the Furuta family’s worst fears were proved accurate when an unrelated rape investigation led the police to two of the kidnappers, namely Hiroshi Miyano and Jō Ogura. Hiroshi believed the cops were investigating Junko’s disappearance, and he immediately confessed to his murder. As a result, the police were able to round up all four kidnappers before taking them into custody.

Where Are Junko Furuta’s Parents Now?

Although some sources mention that Junko’s mother had a mental breakdown upon learning about her daughter’s ordeal, the news has never been corroborated. Subsequently, the kidnappers received arguably lenient sentences, which left Junko’s parents disappointed as they believed justice was not served accordingly. Besides, they also filed a civil suit against the parents of kidnapper Shinji Minato, as the latter’s parents knew about Junko being kept on the first floor of their house and yet did nothing about it.

Eventually, the court ruled in the prosecution’s favor and some reports claim Hiroshi Miyano’s mother was ordered to pay ¥50 million as compensation to the Furutas. At the funeral, Junko’s future employer also gave her parents the uniforms she would have worn on the job, which they placed beside the teenager in her casket. On top of it, her parents were also invited to her class’ high school graduation day, where the principal presented them with Junko’s certificate.

However, both of Junko’s parents have since embraced privacy and prefer to keep their personal life under wraps. Although this preference for privacy makes Akira and his wife’s whereabouts unclear, we would like to wish them all the best as they fight against the demons of the past with support from their loved ones.

Read More: Junko Furuta Murder: Who Raped Her? How Did She Die?