Justin Eely One Day Tribute: Who Was He? How Did He Die?

Netflix’s ‘One Day’ is a bittersweet love story of two people whose lives are intertwined over two decades as they are pulled apart and brought back together. The protagonists are Emma and Dexter, who meet each other on the night of their graduation and, after a brief fling, end up sustaining a platonic relationship while secretly being in love with each other the whole time. Over 14 episodes, the show covers two decades of their lives as they try to figure things out personally and romantically.

A lot of people came together to make this show the heartbreaker that it is. One of those people, Justin Eely, has been acknowledged and paid tribute to in the final episode. Who was he, and what is his connection to ‘One Day’?

Justin Eely Was the On-Line Editor on One Day

Justin Eely worked as a Senior Online Editor at Company 3 and was involved in the post-production of ‘One Day.’ In his long and illustrious career, he worked on some well-known shows like ‘Bodies,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Good Omens,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ among others. He also worked on Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City,’ and ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ along with other titles.

Eely grew up in London and lived in Crouch End with his wife and daughter. He got a start in his career as an editor with an apprenticeship at “a company that provided broadcast content for the Armed Forces.” From here, he learned the ropes and discovered his love for editing, which took him further. Following the apprenticeship, he quickly found work as an editor with prestigious companies. He worked for eight years at the post-facility Oasis and for about a decade at Molinare.

He joined Company 3 in 2021 and proved himself exceptional at his job, which led him to some of the most high-profile projects in TV and movies. He was said to have “a keen eye for creating seamless visual effects” and was an important part of the process that gave a TV show or movie its final look before being shown to the audience. Apart from his work, Eely was a passionate triathlete. He was a seven-time Ironman Triathlon winner and also participated in Alpe d’Huez Triathlon and Helvellyn Triathlon.

Eely died sometime in late 2023. The cause of his death is not confirmed. He is remembered fondly by his family, friends, and co-workers. One of his colleagues described him as “a great guy to work with; he always made life very easy for those around him, managing his time & projects with professionalism & a smile on his face.” He is said to have loved “the process of collaborating with the many creative people” during the final phase of the post-production.

