Katherine Ballard: Where is Tim Ballard’s Wife Now?

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, ‘Sound of Freedom‘ is an action film about the life and achievements of Tim Ballard, who left his federal job in order to rescue children from the clutches of human traffickers. One of the most crucial people who has walked alongside the former US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent in his journey is his wife, Katherine Ballard. Given her portrayal in the movie by Mira Sorvino, it is natural how curious people are about Katherine’s current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Katherine Ballard?

When Tim Ballard was a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, studying Spanish and Political Science between 1994 and 1999, he met Katherine for the first time. The two crossed paths and developed a liking for each other. Soon, the pair fell in love and got married, excited to start a family. However, around 2013, Tim became really disenchanted with his job at the HSI and wanted to do something to help the children he often had to leave behind due to the issues orders.

Though his conviction in the morality of his decision was firm, Tim was unsure about the practicality of all, given that his family might have to struggle financially. At the time, the Ballards had six children, and Tim wanted to make sure that he could provide for all. Hence, he talked to his wife about the same, stating that he didn’t think leaving his job was a good idea. However, Katherine would not hear him refuse and asked him to remain firm on his decision. In conversation with Operation Underground Railroad, Tim said, “And Katherine just told me, ‘You have no choice. You’ve been called to do this. You know it’s the right thing to do.'”

Katherine’s trust in Tim bolstered his confidence, and he confessed that his wife could have readily agreed to his hesitation due to financial reasons but chose to support him to make the world a better place. She apparently emphasized to the then-federal agent that he knew that the right thing to do was to save the children, and not doing so for monetary reasons would not be correct. Seemingly, Katheirne even claimed that she would not let Tim “jeopardize her faith” by not helping the victims of child traffickers.

Where is Katherine Ballard Now?

As of writing, Katherine Ballard is still happily married to Tim, who now serves as the Founder of Operation Underground Railroad, AKA OUR. Their happy family has grown to include three more kids, two of whom were apparently sold to Tim while he was on a sting operation in Haiti. The couple’s nine kids range from ages 23 to 6 and are much loved by both Tim and Katherine. Even today, the latter is happy about the apparent positive impact of her husband’s work.

While Katherine admits that her love for Tim makes it easier for her to support him, things are not always simple. “The most stressful part for me is, of course, when he’s on a mission. Honestly, people always ask me, ‘How do you deal with that?’ If I were the wife of a cop, I think I’d be more nervous because they’re going into situations that they don’t know what’s happening. My husband has always known. ‘Okay, we scouted out this area.’ They know what’s going on, and they’re as prepared as they can be,” she explained.

“But, when it comes to the time when he says, ‘Okay, I’m going in,’ thank goodness for modern technology because he’s always texting me and calling me right before and after [the undercover deal and arrest]. And that’s when I’m most nervous,” Katherine confessed. “It’s like, ‘Alright, I’m going in,’ and then I can’t talk to him until I hear back. And sometimes it’s like an hour or two. One time it took four hours, and that was getting a little stressful. Four hours is too long.”

Given the crucial role that Katherine has played in Tim’s life, her story has also been told prominently in Alejandro Monteverde’s ‘Sound of Freedom.’ ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ and ‘Shining Vale’ actor Mira Sorvino compellingly portrays Katherine’s on-screen counterpart in the film. Due to her work and dedication, Katherine has received much love and respect from the public. We wish her and her loved ones the very best and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

