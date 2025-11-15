Kaylee Ricciardi’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling the OC Star?

Although drama is arguably the most perpetual aspect of Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC,’ season 4 newcomer Kaylee Ricciardi proved herself to be different from her castmates very early on. That’s because she candidly asserted that while she loves to network and socialize, she has no intention of ever just sitting around to gossip since she has no time for any “petty stuff.” In other words, she made it clear that her sole priority is her business under the banner of the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County, California office as a Realtor/Real Estate Associate.

How Did Kaylee Ricciardi Earn Her Money?

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Kaylee Ricciardi has always been very ambitious, fierce, and strong-minded, so she knew from an early age that she wanted to lead an independent life. Therefore, upon graduating from high school, she enrolled at the University of Colorado to pursue a Bachelor’s in the two subjects she had a keen interest in: Psychology and Neuroscience. That’s when she realized that maybe the academic or traditional path wasn’t for her, so she traveled, lived in Spain for a while, and then chose to settle down in Los Angeles, California.

Kaylee’s decision to relocate to Los Angeles wasn’t by chance or spontaneous; it was seemingly extremely well thought out because she believed she had found her calling in entertainment. She actually kickstarted a career as a fashion model, all the while also serving as a hostess at private parties and taking up various odd jobs at local music festivals, raves, as well as concerts. It was through this avenue that she was able to not only build connections with renowned brands and high-net-worth individuals but also recognize the market for luxury real estate rentals.

Kaylee thus decided to earn her realtor license – around the early 2010s – following which she gradually made a name for herself as the go-to person for desert rentals during festival season. Since then, she has landed a spot at The Oppenheim Group (in 2024), continued to thrive as a model, and even spread her wings to evolve into an Event Coordinator and Director of Partnerships. In other words, her work revolves around the rental or sale of luxury properties, keeping an open line of communication with brands/individuals looking to host events in Southern California or during music festivals, and then coordinating with all parties involved to ensure a smooth flow of operations.

Kaylee Ricciardi’s Net Worth

Since Kaylee has been actively working since she was in her early 20s, it goes without saying that she has likely managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself over the years. Unfortunately, the details of her precise income are unclear as of writing, but she probably made around $50,000-$60,000 per year when she first kickstarted her career in the entertainment industry. That’s based on her skill level, the kind of work she did, and her gradual growth, especially considering she has been featured in publications such as Vogue, W Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

Kaylee is actually still signed by Nevmark Models, so she continues to land several photoshoots a year and bag a significant sum as a model, which we believe to be close to $80,000 per year. As if that’s not enough, from what we can tell, she is also the proud owner and operator of a talent, styling, and creative agency called Cooee, which focuses on emerging talent in the industry. Then there’s obviously her career as a realtor, and with her primarily dealing in rentals with an average value of $20,000 per night or sales of homes worth $10 million, her commissions are off the charts.

The commissions in the California market are 3% as of writing, but it is usually split evenly between the buying and the selling agents involved, and then at an 85-15 ratio with their respective brokerages. Therefore, with there being no other agents in rental deals, if we assume she closes at least 6 rentals per month at $20,000 per night for 3 nights and 2 sales deals, her commission comes out to roughly $700,000 per year. Taking all these aspects into account, along with her experience, potential assets, investments, returns, and lifestyle expenses, we believe 36-year-old Kaylee has a net worth of $5 million as of writing.

