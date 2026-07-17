Keith Caneiro: What Was His Business? What Was His Net Worth?

Tragedy struck on November 20, 2018, when Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer Caneiro, their son Jesse Caneiro, and their daughter Sophia Caneiro were found dead. Their mansion in the affluent town of Colts Neck, New Jersey, was set ablaze too, with it later coming to light that the perpetrator was the family patriarch’s elder brother and business partner, Paul Caneiro. As per NBC’s ‘Dateline: Slow Burn,’ the motive behind the entire ordeal was financial, raising questions about precisely what the 50-year-old did for work and his overall net worth.

Keith Caneiro Was an Entrepreneur Operating Two Established Businesses

Although Keith Caneiro was born on May 14, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, to Sherry and Ceaser Caneiro as the youngest of their three sons, he reportedly grew up in Staten Island. That’s where he first developed a keen passion for all things technology, leading him to keep up with every new/trailblazing bit of knowledge, product, and service he could grasp. It thus comes as no surprise that he was among the earliest adopters of computers, the internet, and smartphones, making him realize he wanted to pursue a career in the same advancing industry.

Keith’s brothers Cory and Paul reportedly shared his interests, but it was the latter who really matched his enthusiasm for everything, culminating in the two getting into business together. Keith was the Founder-CEO of a tech firm called Square One and also launched an extermination company called EcoStar, while Paul served as co-owner at both. According to records, they built an empire from these organizations by embracing every opportunity that came their way, all the while remaining focused on their overall growth.

That’s where Keith really stood out because he soon decided to complete his education. He enrolled at Columbia University, from which he earned a Bachelor’s degree in 2014 and a Master’s degree in Technology Management in 2018. The fact that he did so while juggling both his businesses was very impressive, whereas Paul was reportedly a partner in name only since he was on disability pay. Little did anybody know the brothers would get into an argument mere months later, leading to anger, resentment, a quadruple homicide, and 2 aggravated arsons.

Keith Caneiro’s Net Worth

When Keith and Paul got into a fight in November 2018, it was over the elder brother stealing more than $78,000 from their shared businesses to maintain payments for his 5 luxury cars. He had his 3 Porsches on a lease, his Jeep Wrangler through a loan, and his partner’s Audi Q5 SUV on a lease, with it later seeming that he likely messed with Keith’s trust fund too. According to surveillance footage, the 50-year-old was frustrated, demanding the login details for his own trust fund from the man he once believed in so implicitly that he’d made him the trustee. Towards the end of their fight, he gave his then-51-year-old brother until 8 pm to forward all the information, yet Paul chose to commit a series of truly heinous crimes instead.

Paul drove from his Ocean Township, New Jersey, home to Keith’s $1.2 million mansion at 15 Willow Brook Road in Colts Neck, New Jersey, in the early hours of November 20, 2018. There, he reportedly lured his younger brother out, shot him to death, stepped deeper inside to kill his wife and 2 kids, and then set the place on fire from the basement to rid the evidence. He also set a small fire outside his own house upon returning in the hopes of covering all his bases, but to no avail – DNA and circumstantial evidence brought the truth to light, resulting in his conviction in 2026. Taking all these factors into account, along with the tech industry’s boom throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Keith’s overall work ethic, the seeming success of his extermination company, and his expenses as a family man, we believe he had a net worth of $5 million in 2018.

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