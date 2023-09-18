Kelsey: Where is the Intervention Cast Member Now?

As a documentary reality series living up to its title in every way imaginable, A&E’s ‘Intervention’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, distressing, inspiring, and heartbreaking. That’s because it centers around those individuals seriously struggling with addiction as they’re essentially pushed into the recovery process with the help of a lose-all ultimatum by loved ones. And amongst them to thus face this situation in season 22 was actually Kelsey Kimberly Eastman — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Kelsey’s Intervention Journey

A native of Calgary, Canada, Kelsey was a standout student, extremely talented at soccer and could charm her way through anything. Everything changed when she was sexually assaulted at her first high school party at the age of 14. She didn’t tell anyone about the attack and instead began using alcohol to mask the pain. Drugs soon followed and Kelsey went all-in, using cocaine and alcohol daily. Today, the change in Kelsey is shocking. She is unrecognizable; gripped by psychosis, her kind, gentle soul has turned aggressive and destructive to such an extent she often attacked her family.