Kent Underwear Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

For years, ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ has given entrepreneurs across the USA an opportunity to share their business plans with the world. The reality show features a panel of investors (sharks) willing to put their money and effort into businesses that they feel might just rock the world. Not all pitches are successful in impressing the sharks and the viewers, but there are some that easily capture the attention of the audience and are able to secure amazing deals for their businesses.

Season 14 of the series was unique in many ways, mainly because its first-ever episode was aired live. Hence, the businesses featured in the particular episode had the added pressure of performing live and also securing some financial backup. Stacy and Jeff Grace, the minds behind KENT Underwear, rose beautifully to the occasion and captivated the viewers and the investors with the concept of their 100% organic undergarments line. Naturally, fans of the show are curious to know more about the company and what they are up to these days. If you are in the same boat, then get ready to explore the latest updates about the clothing company.

Kent Underwear: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

KENT Underwear came into being thanks to Stacy Grace, who has a background in fashion. After years of being active in the apparel industry, Stacy became hyperaware of the waste that was generated due to the industry. On a personal front, she wanted a pair of cotton underwear that would suit her everyday needs. To her dismay, Stacy could not find any brand that checked all the boxes for her. Thus, she started creating her own line of undergarments, the concept of which was inspired by Stacy’s graduate studies in sustainability and her experience with textile start-ups. The entrepreneur was also motivated by the time that she had spent living in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Once the idea started taking root in Stacy’s mind, she dived into the ways that her clothes could be more environmentally friendly. Given her Canadian roots and her fondness for backyard gardening and composting, Stacy quickly had her Eureka moment. Already in a dilemma about why most mainstream underwear options are synthetic, Stacy realized that she could design clothes that came from nature and go back into it.

Several months were invested in research, trials, and fittings in order to create the Annual Brief. Apart from the ethical side of her business, Stacy also realized that her clothes needed to be simple but visually appealing as well. This came after gathering the opinion of over 1,000 women. Slowly but surely, with the help of her husband, Jeff Grace, who has a background in advertising, Stacy started KENT Underwear. The company’s name comes from Stacy’s love for Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent. Stacy believes that Superman’s tendency to take something off to become a superhero is similar to the concept of underwear and that everyone has a superpower underneath to save the world.

Kent Underwear: Where Are They Now?

As of writing, KENT Underwear is based in Los Angeles, California. Since its establishment, the company has tried its best to expand its portfolio and be as inclusive as possible. The design option available for women come in a variety of sizes in order to provide everyone with the option of going green. Though KENT initially focused on women, it has since expanded to include briefs and t-shirts for men as well.

In 2020, KENT Underwear relaunched in hopes of increasing its efforts in saving the earth and human health. They made several commitments that they hope to fulfill in order to be true to their primary motive and have, as of writing, achieved most of them. According to the company, they had a carbon footprint of 5.15 tons in 2020, saving 4.21 tons thanks to their sustainable practices. Their water footprint allegedly amounted to 1.02 million gallons, saving a whopping 2.35 million gallons. As for the total waste, they apparently saved 127 tons, with zero wastage, thanks to their products being 100% recyclable. We wish the company and those affiliated the best in their future ventures and hope its newfound Shark Tank investment helps its purposes.

