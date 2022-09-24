Oogiebear Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ is a popular reality series with an intriguing premise. The show features multiple high-profile investors, more commonly known as sharks, who are looking to invest in new business ideas. Entrepreneurs from all over the country have the opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of the sharks and hope that their idea impresses the financial giants. Over the years, many beloved products that people use in their everyday lives have been featured in the show.

Season 14 of the series started off with a live episode and some extraordinary products. Among them were Sina and Nina Farzin, who pitched their company Oogiebear, which sells baby booger pickers. The unique concept and the reaction of the sharks to it have made many curious about the company and its product. If too want to know about the same and are wondering what the company is up to these days, we have your back!

Oogiebear: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The business started with Maryland parents Sina and Nina Farzin from Maryland. When her eldest child, Ariana, was just a toddler, Nina struggled to keep her child’s nose clean. As a pharmacist, Nina was dumbfounded that there were no safe and healthy options in the market that would help keep her child’s nose clean, leading to healthy breathing habits. Nina’s husband, Sina Farzin, is also a medical professional and specializes in sinuses, oral cavities, and airways.

Though the Farzins never thought they would enter the business market, their needs and desire to help others led to the creation of Oogiebear. Combining their minds and skills, the Maryland couple came up with an original booger removal tool. Their patented design helps keep the nostrils clean and safely removes all kinds of boogers from the nasal cavities. The tool aims to provide complete cleaning of one’s child’s nose and hopes to ease any issues that may arise due to blocked airways.

The bigger removal tool is as visually appealing as it is efficient. Its bright color is meant to help it stand out. The company’s trademark bear head at the end of every Oogiebear tool not only increases the cuteness factor but also makes sure that the tool does not go too far into a baby’s nose. The idea germinated with the discomfort of the Farzn children and now aims to help other babies breathe better.

Oogiebear: Where Are They Now?

As of writing, Oogiebear has diversified and aims to put more baby care products on the market. The company has already started selling teething ear cleaners, toothbrushes, aspirators, nose balms, chest rubs, and much more. They have also incorporated LED lights in some of the tools to allow parents to see better. According to Sina and Nina, Oogiebear has made over $15 million since 2015. In late September 2022, the duo appeared in Shark Tank and claimed that since the start of the year, they made $5.4 million in sales, with $1 million in profit. As one can imagine, such high numbers helped them garner the attention of the sharks.

Presently, Oogiebear products are available at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Nordstrom, Walmart, and Amazon. Given their recent appearance on Shark Tank, the product sales are likely to increase. Add in their recent partnership with Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec, and the company is likely to see rapid growth in the up[coming time. We wish the very best to those who are affiliated with Oogiebear and hope they find immense success in their future ventures.

