Keoni Waxman to Direct ‘Last Stop’ Next

Keoni Waxman has locked in his next feature! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker will direct ‘Last Stop’ next. The movie’s filming will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in September. The plot and cast of the film remain under wraps for now.

Waxman recently helmed the romantic comedy ‘The Modelizer,’ which follows a wealthy Hong Kong bachelor known for exclusively dating models. His world changes when he encounters a Brazilian model who challenges his dating norms, leading him to fall for her and ultimately explore the true meaning of love. The filmmaker directed the feature with a screenplay written by Byron Mann.

Waxman’s recent credits include ‘Santa Games,’ starring Glenn Bond and Michael Cervantes. The film centers on Santa Charles, a beloved mall Santa who faces the threat of being replaced by the establishment’s manager. In a bid to keep his position, Santa Charles requests that the replacement be chosen through a public competition. As the ad for the position goes viral, what begins as a simple interview becomes an elaborate series of tasks and challenges, culminating in a high-stakes contest to determine who will become the beloved Christmas figure.

One of Waxman’s most popular films is ‘The Ravine,’ featuring Eric Dane, Teri Polo, and Peter Facinelli. Inspired by real events, this mystery thriller delves into the aftermath of a devastating tragedy that shakes a close-knit community to its core. As the survivors grapple with the profound impact of the incident, they embark on a journey through darkness, understanding, and a path to healing, seeking answers. The movie is described as an exploration of faith, forgiveness, and the quest to restore hope after unimaginable loss.

Waxman is also known for his frequent collaborations with Steven Seagal. Their recent joint efforts include films such as ‘Contract to Kill,’ ‘Cartels,’ ‘End of a Gun,’ and ‘Absolution.’

Vancouver served as the backdrop for high-profile productions like ‘Deadpool & Wolverine‘ and ‘Longlegs.’ The city is also a favored location of Waxman, who filmed several of his previous projects in the region, including ‘Maximum Conviction’ and ‘Hunt to Kill.’ Vancouver’s versatile and vibrant cityscapes make it a popular filming destination.

