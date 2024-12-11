Where Are Paul Kevin Curtis’ Kids Now?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga’ docuseries makes evident, it’s that the Mississippi native Curtis family is far from perfect in every sense of the term. That’s because while Elvis impersonator Paul Kevin Curtis is a conspiracy theorist as well as an activist against the black market for body parts, his now ex-wife is a fun-loving flirt by nature. Unfortunately, all this resulted in their three children getting wrapped up in some difficult situations they never even asked to be a part of, making us wonder precisely where they stand today.

Paul Kevin Curtis’ Children Resented His Beliefs Growing Up

It was back around the late 1980s when Kevin first came across Laura while auditioning her as a backup singer for his Double Trouble Elvis Tribute band alongside his elder brother, Jack. Little did any of them know that she would soon end up being a significant part of their lives – not only did she and Kevin fall head over heels in love, but she and Jack also built a strong bond. The couple actually ended up tying the knot not long after, following which they happily welcomed three beautiful kids into this world: Bramlett Curtis, Madison MonRoe Curtis, and Kennedy Curtis.

Initially, with the tribute band working in full force and Kevin also owning and operating a cleaning service, the Curtis family was able to lead a cozy, stable life that was full of opportunities. However, things changed once the patriarch lost his job at the North Mississippi Medical Center after claiming he saw dismembered body parts in a fridge, unaware it would become his gateway to conspiracy theories. According to his children, once that happened in the 1990s, he essentially vanished from their lives as his priorities shifted from caring for his loved ones to achieving “justice” for bodies.

As per Madison, Kevin closed himself off into his room to be on his computer from the moment he woke up till the moment he went to sleep, only to often spiral into conspiracy rants too. This was to such an extent Laura had to take up a job to make ends meet, all the while making sure her kids were taken care of not just physically but emotionally. Thus, she often took them out of the house during the evenings. All this did seemingly traumatize the three children, just for Madison to end up hating alcohol as well as computers, whereas Bramlett and Kennedy really drifted away from their father.

Paul Kevin Curtis’ Children Have Moved Forward With Lives of Their Own

Since Laura did eventually file for divorce upon realizing Kevin had become utterly obsessed with different conspiracies, she was awarded primary custody of all three of their kids. However, Kevin did have visitation as well as rights as their father, which he reportedly utilized in a positive manner whenever possible to remain in touch, no matter what was going on for him personally or professionally. That’s seemingly how they all later managed to rekindle a connection as a family, which has since been evidenced by Madison posting a throwback picture of her with both her parents.

She captioned the image, “Grateful for my parents who have chosen to be in my life from day one through today. Divorced and happy. 😊 Life has looked so different year after year. Excited to see what 2025 brings to all of our individual lives as well as to our family life.” Coming to her individual standing, she is still based in Tupelo, Mississippi, where she serves as a Shipping & Fulfillment Manager at MidSouth Extracts as well as hosts the ‘Make Yourself Moan’ podcast. The latter is her way of breaking the social stigma around relationships and some raw truths about believing in oneself in every sense – no topic is off limits for her. We should even mention she currently appears to be in a happy, healthy relationship with a man named Eli Zayne.

As for Bram, the Booneville resident presently seems to be splitting his time between his home in Mississippi and his partner’s home in North Carolina, all the while caring for his daughter from a previous relationship, Raven. This PinkKnightVR named gamer/streamer, as well as the owner of PinkTopia Arts, has actually been with his girlfriend for just over a year, yet they already seem to be going very steady – though, because of the long-distance; it doesn’t seem like she has met Raven yet. Last but not least, we have Kennedy, who appears to be leading a quiet life well away from the spotlight these days so as to protect his and his loved ones’ privacy.

