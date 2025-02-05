Kinda Pregnant: Is the Netflix Movie Based on a True Story?

Directed by Tyler Spindel, ‘Kinda Pregnant’ offers a laughter-heavy rom-com film with a zany premise. The protagonist, Lainy Newton, is someone who has always dreamed of having a baby for as long as she can remember. Therefore, it feels like a cosmic joke when her best friend, Kate, ends up getting pregnant before her—that too on the heels of the end of Lainy’s long-term relationship. As a result, the latter finds herself in a hare-brained mindset wherein she sets herself up on the ill-advised path of faking her own pregnancy. However, things grow infinitely more complicated when—during her false pregnancy—she crosses paths with Josh, a dreamy man who might just be the one for her.

Inevitably, chaos ensues. ‘Kinda Pregnant’ is, first and foremost, a feel-good comedy that walks the precarious balance of earnestness without taking itself too seriously. For the same reason, the characters and their struggles feel grounded and relatable, especially when the narrative touches upon themes of the complicated relationship between women and motherhood.

Kinda Pregnant Operates on a Fictional Narrative

‘Kinda Pregnant’ isn’t based on real people or real events. Instead, the bulk of its narrative remains a work of fiction penned by Julie Paiva and Amy Schumer. Paiva worked on the initial script alone, establishing the premise, characters, and tone of the film, which Schumer later added to as a co-writer. From the get-go, the actress/filmmaker recognized the script’s potential to become a classic comedy, in part due to its instantly captivating base concept. Therefore, she was eager to bring her own thoughts and improvements to the table to round out the idea into its final form. For the most part, this included enhancements to the interpersonal dynamics between characters and their circumstances to ensure they felt more grounded in reality.

Furthermore, Schumer also pushed for the project to take on an ambitious route and embrace its potential to be a big comedy piece. As such, the varied plotlines and characters found their identities, infusing the overall narrative with a combination of levity and authenticity. Still, the story continues operating within its genre conventions, equipping patterns of gradual chaos incited by one little lie, which inevitably leads to a narratively stirring breaking point. This familiar framework allows the audience to feel a sense of familiarity even as the story goes down distinct and unique roads. Ultimately, these aspects of the film inform its frail connections to reality.

Kinda Pregnant Explores the Universal Nuances of Motherhood

Even though ‘Kinda Pregnancy’ finds its footing as a quirky romantic comedy, it also finds moments of emotional authenticity—primarily through the characters of Lainy, Kate, and Megan, who all have different relationships with motherhood. These characters reserve distinguished storylines with the idea of becoming a mom. Between the three of them, the film offers the perspectives of a first-time mother, a seasoned expert, and a single woman who has long romanticized the concept of motherhood. As a result, the narrative has a variety of experiences to explore the varied nuances around the topic.

For instance, the dynamic between Lainy and Megan directly showcases the duality between the idealized version of motherhood and the oftentimes uncomfortable and isolating reality. Interestingly enough, some of actress Brianne Howey’s real-life stories about her birth story were used to increase the realism behind Megan’s character. As such, the film’s depiction of the realities of the individualistic aspect of pregnancy and motherhood benefits from the contribution of relevant creative voices—from the actresses to screenwriters.

“Mom guilt and all the mental warfare that comes with being a mom is so real, and it is so difficult,” said Schumer in conversation with Pure Wow. “[With ‘Kinda Pregnant’ I want] to have moms just feel like, I am doing a good job, and I’m doing the best I can. And feel good about themselves and put less pressure on themselves because, you know, we’re all just doing the best we can.”

Additionally, Lainy and her friends’ journey—in both its whacky and serious moments—highlights the significance of female friendships. By embracing these relationships for all their nuances, including the uncomfortable but authentic instances of jealousy and conflict, ‘Kinda Pregnant’ effectively showcases a realistic portrayal of such relationships. Thus, this attention to relatable themes and dynamics heightens the fictional tale’s standing in reality.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant Filmed?