Kneecap: Where Are the Band Members Now?

The Irish musical comedy ‘Kneecap’ tells the semi-fictional story of the titular hip-hop band and its three members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Caireallain, and J.J. Ó Dochartaigh. The three, who are more commonly referred to by their stage handles – Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí, respectively, play a fictionalized version of themselves in a heightened drama involving drugs, politics, cultural identity, language, and generational divide. Although it veers off into make-believe territory in some places, the colorful band members manage to keep the narrative engaging and provide a completely new look into the Belfast region of Ireland. However, most of this self-expression comes through the band’s adherence to the Irish tongue and their non-conforming approach to the rest of society.

The Troubles Conflict Gave Rise to Kneecap

Growing up in the Irish-speaking locale of Belfast, Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap were always inundated with the history surrounding the Troubles. Although they had never witnessed it for themselves, the knowledge about the war waged between Irish nationalists and the loyalists was familiar territory for the MC duo. However, their distance from the actual events allowed them a degree of freedom and exploration when diving into the subject matter. The two met DJ Próvaí during a festival event, mainly in the brewing subculture of Belfast’s Irish-language areas. The latter juggled two identities – being an Irish teacher during the day and a singer-songwriter by night. As he sang in Irish, Bap and Chara thought he was an ideal fit for the gig, which ended up being a fruitful partnership further down the line.

The trio founded their band Kneecap in 2017 after the release of their first single, “C.E.A.R.T.A.,” translated to “Rights.” The song was inspired by an experience Móglaí Bap had a day before the Irish Language Act march in the city. While spray painting the word “Cearta” on a bus stop, Bap and one of his friends were cornered by the police. The former managed to escape, but his friend was locked up overnight at the precinct after refusing to talk in English and only speaking in Irish. Following its release, the song was banned by radio station RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta for its profanity and drug references, even though the band and its fans tried to defend its artistic merits. Over the following months, their work garnered a lot more attention, which was enhanced with the release of their first album, “3CAG,” in 2018.

One of the overriding aspects of Kneecap’s identity is their political savviness and their unflinching attitude to poke their head into controversial subject matters through their lyrics. They often combine a mix of English and Irish words and phrases, showcasing their versatility as artists. They are mostly tied to the Irish Republican ideology but also have a chaotic streak in their work that they often characterize as critical of every side of a divide. The group’s name, Kneecap, is a reference to the infamous torture method that was commonly in practice during the Troubles era. They caught a bit of political flak in 2019 after chanting “Brits Out” during a concert held at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, making their views clear to the listening and watching public.

Kneecap Continue Bolstering Their Reputation as Hip Hop Icons

Despite embracing a counter-culture and anti-mainstream attitude to their work, Kneecap and its members have carved out a unique space for themselves as artists that not many have the wherewithal to occupy. They have released a number of singles following their first track, ‘C.E.A.R.T.A.,’ some of which have even crept into the top charts of Ireland, like ‘H.O.O.D.’ and ‘Get Your Brits Out’ in 2019. The following year, the group shifted their musical focus to produce a wholly uncharacteristic single titled ‘Mam,’ dedicated to their mothers. It was different from their usual masculine-themed renditions, adding a new dimension to the band’s portfolio, one steeped in heartfelt emotions. Tragically, Móglaí Bap lost his mother to suicide before she could listen to their new song.

The group’s musical journey continues with a catalog of other singles, including “Guilty Conscience” in 2021 and “Better Way to Live” in 2023. However, their big release came in June 2024, when they released their second full-length album, ‘Fine Art.’ It was received favorably and doubled down on all the edginess ‘Kneecap’ is famed for. However, the group is far from done yet, as they have highlighted aspirations to collaborate with Indigenous language performers like themselves from Australia, Wales, and North America. In a Guardian interview from August 2024, Bap stated, “We’re on a mission to try to connect with cultures all around the world. Not everything has to be in English. I think there’s enough art in English at the moment.” Today, Móglaí Bap is 30, Mo Chara is 25, and DJ Próvaí is 36.

The Group Remains Active Through Their Social Activism Work and Social Media Channels

As a prominent music band, Kneecap has a strong presence online through its various social media avenues, promoting fan engagement and publicity for songs and contributions in different areas like charity. In 2020, the group pledged allegiance to the notion of an independent Palestine, something they backed by starting a gym in Aida in West Bank, Belfast. They have remained engaged in their support for Palestine throughout the years, even flying Palestinian flags in concerts. The notion of political activism runs right through the fabric of Kneecap’s identity and is showcased in the zeal displayed by every band member. Most notably, Móglaí Bap ran 10 km every day during a tour from November 8 to November 21, 2024, to raise funds for the delivery of food parcels in Gaza.

Their various personal and public commitments are commendable, considering their packed schedule in 2024 with the release of their heavily fictionalized biopic ‘Kneecap.’ Again, the band members showed their versatility by jumping from stage to camera as they portrayed themselves in the movie. Filming took place in early 2023. In a September 2024 interview, Mo Chara and Bap revealed that they were staying at the latter’s grandmother’s house while waiting to find an appropriate place to move in. Of the three band members, Bap has the most active presence online through his social media account. He is currently dating Niamh Hinchy, and the couple regularly shares pictures of each other on their platforms. On October 25, 2024, Moglai Bap shared photos of them chilling out on a beach in Lisbon, Portugal.

