Konerak Sinthasomphone Murder: How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill Him?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ chronicles the life and crimes of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer up until his death in 1994. Jeffrey was active as a serial killer between 1978 to 1991 in the states of Wisconsin and Ohio. However, some of his murders could have been prevented if law enforcement had been a bit more vigilant.

Likewise, on May 27, 1991, the police were called to Jeffrey’s apartment after a few of his neighbors noticed 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone sitting outside the building, delirious and unable to talk. Even though authorities were quick to reach the scene, Konerak still met his end at the hands of the serial killer. If you are intrigued by this case and want to find out how Jeffrey killed Konerak, we have you covered.

How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill Konerak Sinthasomphone?

As Konerak’s family immigrated from Laos to the United States, he and his brother, Somsack, had a pretty challenging life. Konerak saw his mother and father working day and night to put food on the table and was determined to do something with his life. People who knew him described him as a lively and cheerful 14-year-old who had great aspirations in life and was ready to put in the hard work in order to achieve success. However, all his dreams came crashing down once he crossed paths with Jeffrey Dahmer.

Incidentally, Jeffrey had sexually abused Konerak’s brother, Somsack, in 1988, after which the serial killer was sentenced to a year in prison with work release and five years on probation. In fact, he was serving his probation period when he came across Konerak and lured the teen back to his apartment. On May 26, 1991, Jeffrey met Konerak walking down Wisconsin Avenue and realized that he could be manipulated easily.

Hence, Jeffrey approached the 14-year-old, introduced himself as a professional photographer, and asked if Konerak would accompany him to his apartment for a nude photoshoot. Although the latter seemed reluctant initially, Jeffrey sweetened the deal by offering him money, and Konerak obliged. Back in the apartment, he took a few pictures of Konerak before drugging the teenager and abusing him sexually. Moreover, the serial killer was desperate to control every bit of his victim and drilled a hole into his head before pouring hydrochloric acid inside.

Jeffrey hoped this would keep the victim alive, but in a vegetative state, for further sexual abuse. Since Konerak was still passed out, he believed he had some time to kill and went out to get more beer. It is said that the victim was kept in a room with another dead body, and once Konerak regained consciousness, he was confused by his surroundings. Moreover, the hydrochloric acid affected his consciousness, and the 14-year-old stumbled out of Jeffrey’s apartment.

Shortly after Konerak’s escape, three women, Sandra Smith, Tina Spivey, and Nicole Childress, spotted the teen sitting with his head in his hands at the entrance to the building. Although he seemed conscious, Konerak couldn’t speak much, and the women, believing he was in distress, called the police. By the time the police arrived, Jeffrey was on his way back, and he claimed that Konerak was his 19-year-old boyfriend.

Moreover, Jeffrey went on to state that he had an argument with his supposed boyfriend, who later sent him out to buy more beer. Even though the women on the scene, who were also joined by Jeffrey’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, insisted that the boy looked younger than 19, Officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish decided that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Hence, they ignored the Women’s pleas and handed Konerak back to Jeffrey. Once Jeffrey took Konerak back to his apartment, he proceeded to strangle him to death, although some accounts maintain that the serial killer tried to pour acid in the teen’s head once again, which ultimately led to his death. After the murder, Jeffrey dismembered his victim’s body, dissolved the flesh in acid, pulverized the bones, and disposed of the remains. However, Konerak’s head was kept in the freezer, and cops reportedly found his skull after Jeffrey’s arrest.

Read More: Tony Hughes: How Did Dahmer Kill Him? Where is His Family Now?