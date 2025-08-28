4 Best Kumail Nanjiani Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Ali Nanjiani began his career in the US doing stand-ups and making occasional appearances on network television shows like ‘The Colbert Report.’ Becoming a regular on podcasts and guest-starring on the HBO show ‘Veep‘ helped him gain popularity. Kumail’s acting breakthrough came in 2014, starring as Dinesh in ‘Silicon Valley.’ He went on to star in the romantic comedy film ‘The Big Sick,’ which he co-wrote with his wife, at the time of writing, Emily V. Gordon. As his work earned widespread critical acclaim, Kumail joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Kingo in ‘The Eternals,’ as well as voicing the character in ‘What If…’ While he seamlessly manages his work on various platforms, if you want to check out projects starring Kumail Nanjiani on Netflix, the following list is perfect for you.

4. Murderville (2022)

Based on the British sitcom ‘Murder in Successville’ and developed by Krister Johnson, ‘Murderville’ is set in the eponymous town where senior police detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is going through a divorce with Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, the chief of police. Terry is assigned a murder to solve in every episode, along with a rookie detective. The latter is played by a new guest star as themselves in each episode, who is not provided with a script and is tasked with identifying the real killer in the end. Kumail Nanjiani appears as the rookie in the third episode of season 1, which you can binge-watch with all other episodes here.

3. Duck Butter (2018)

An independent comedy film directed by Miguel Arteta, ‘Duck Butter’ revolves around Nima (Alia Shawkat), an actor working on her first major film that also stars Kumail Nanjiani (as himself). Nima finds it difficult to connect with the material and discusses it with the directors, who suggest that it might be because of a lack of vulnerability on her part. She later goes out to a gay bar, where she meets the lively but esoteric singer Sergio (Laia Costa). The duo gets intimate and opens up to each other about the dishonesty and heartbreaks they have overcome. To speedrun their relationship, they make a pact to spend 24 uninterrupted hours together, having sex every hour. However, their intention of creating a new form of intimacy does not go exactly as planned. View the movie on Netflix.

2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Directed by Gil Kenan, ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ is a direct sequel to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and the fifth installment of the overall franchise. The story follows the new generation of Ghostbusters, which includes Gary Gooberson (Paul Rudd) and the Spenglers, moving into the iconic New York City firehouse where the original team began their journey in 1984. Their momentary peace gets disrupted as Nadeem Razmaadi (Kumail Nanjiani) sells them an ancient orb that unleashes a great evil force. As the city falls into chaos and the world faces the threat of another Ice Age, two generations of Ghostbusters team up to save the day. You can stream the supernatural comedy horror film on Netflix.

1. Lovebirds (2020)

Helmed by Michael Showalter, ‘Lovebirds’ centers around Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae), a couple going strong in their relationship, who get embroiled in a murder when they lend their car to a man pretending to be a police officer. Terrified of the consequences, they decide to flee the crime scene and solve the murder mystery by themselves to clear their names. However, being out of their depth, their night progressively worsens as they find themselves spiraling towards the center of a much larger conspiracy. You can watch the romantic comedy thriller here.

