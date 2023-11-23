Kyra and Will: Love Island Season 3 Runner-ups Are Still Together

Finding the person meant for them, a streak of singles arrive in a tropical paradise on ‘Love Island.’ The reality dating series chronicles the journey of singles as they seek to couple up with other individuals in the house. With tests and challenges questioning nascent bonds at every turn, the singles have the chance to discover if their relationship can weather all storms. The third iteration of ‘Love Island USA’ features Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, two singles who build an uncontested connection on the show. Given the highs and lows they experienced in the house, fans have continued to wonder about their journey outside.

Kyra and Will’s Love Island Journey

The 23-year-old native from Hawaii was in search of a person who could understand her deeply. Similarly, Will, a 26-year-old hailing from Colombia, was also hoping to find a compatible partner with whom he could establish a long-lasting connection. The duo’s wishes were answered when they chanced upon each other on the island. Having entered the house on Day 1, Will and Kyra had the opportunity to discover a connection with several islanders of the house. Initially, the duo coupled with different people. While Kyra and Korey decided to couple up in the first coupling session, Will developed a similar bond with Cinco.

However, it wasn’t long before Kyra and Will began to delve deeper into their personal lives, hopes, and future. It wasn’t long before their conversations helped them realize their compatibility and yielded into a relationship. Throughout the season, Kyra and Will devoted their time to getting to know each other a little better. However, like several others, their connection also hit a brief snag. Their bond was tested during the Casa Amor segment when Will found his heart lurching towards Florence Mueller. While he remained honest in his devotion to Kyra, he decidedly to curtail the extent of his connection with Florence from Kyra. In the end, their relationship stood the test of time and even earned them a spot in the finals. While the duo didn’t win the top spot, they walked away the season as the runner-ups.

Kyra and Will Are Embarking On New Adventures Even Today

Despite walking away from the season hand in hand, Kyra and Will’s relationship couldn’t blossom the way fans had apprehended. Mere months after the cameras closed in on them, Kyra and Will decided to part ways. In an emotional evocation on his Instagram, the Colombia native explained their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram story, “Many of you have been wondering about Kyra and I and unfortunately, we are no longer together…We are still friends, and I hope you all will continue to support us..”

Similarly, Kyra also explained her side of the story on Instagram. The since-deleted Instagram story read,”…I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I’ve received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all.” Albeit sad, Kyra’s statement also led many to speculate on the nature of Will and Kyra’s breakup. Some suggested that perhaps the two had parted on sour terms. Nevertheless, the duo maintained secrecy on the details of their separation.

While the duo’s parting had left fans saddened, things ultimately changed on their own. Seven months after they first parted ways, Kyra and Will decided to reconcile their relationship and embark on a new journey once again. The two made their relationship public when they appeared at the launch event for Distorted People’s Spring 2022 Collection in June 2022. Walking into the event hand in hand, Will and Kyra made their affection for each other known by even getting tattooed together. The couple commemorated their appearance and supported each other through and through.

Two and a half years since their initial appearance on ‘Love Island,’ Will and Kyra have continued to embark on new adventures as a couple. The two lovebirds have continued to share moments of bliss with fans online. From traveling to attending weddings, the duo are regularly exploring new opportunities and creating memories as a unit. Kyra and Will are also raising their dog, Hilo, together. Naturally, we continue to look forward to all the personal and professional milestones the couple will achieve in the future!

