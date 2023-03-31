Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now? Update on the Cast

In an effort to showcase the lifestyles of real high school pupils in Orange County, MTV’s ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ debuted in 2004; it follows a group of wealthy teenagers and their complex friendships and relationships, parties, and group activities. Teenage dramas are regularly included in reality shows that draw in big audiences because of the love, conflicts, and adventures they go through. People began to become gradually engrossed in it and their lives even after the students left the show since it recounts the daily issues that senior Laguna Beach High School students endure in their friendships and relationships. It has been quite some time since the production of the show was wrapped. Naturally, fans are curious to know where their favorite high school students are now. We are here to provide answers to the same.

Where is Lauren Conrad Now?

After her appearance on the show, Lauren Conrad relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the fashion industry. She appeared in five seasons of her own spin-off series, ‘The Hills’ from 2006 to 2009. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising while it was being produced, and she worked as an intern for Teen Vogue and Kelly Cutrone’s public relations agency People’s Revolution. Later, Conrad co-founded the online fair trade retailer The Little Market and the fashion labels LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown. She has written nine books, including the trilogies ‘L.A. Candy’ and ‘The Fame Game.’

Conrad introduced Lauren Conrad Beauty in August 2020 as a line of environmentally friendly cosmetics. The brand debuted with four cosmetics and by September 2020 had grown to ten cosmetics and ten skincare items, with announcements of the development of further products. In 2021, Lauren Conrad Beauty was discontinued. She launched LOVED by Lauren Conrad, Conrad’s debut fragrance, in 2022. Conrad started a podcast in 2019 called ‘Asking for a Friend,’ however, it only lasted for one season. She has been married to former Something Corporate guitarist William Tell since 2014, and together, they have two sons, William “Liam” James and Charles “Charlie” Wolf. The reality Tv star also won the Teen Choice Awards for her performance in ‘The Hills’ and the Young Hollywood Awards.

Where is Lo Bosworth Now?

Lo Bosworth is one of the OG high schoolers of ‘Laguna Beach,’ and has been doing quite well since production stopped. Th3 36-year-old businesswoman, is the founder and CEO of Love Wellness, the leading female-first total body care company and has authored different books, including ‘The Lo-Down’ and ‘Love Yourself Well.’ She also made appearances in ‘The Hills’ and has acted as the executive producer of the documentary ‘I’m Positive.’ The University of California, Los Angeles alum launched her own website, The Lo Down by Lo Bosworth, in 2011 and later, in 2013, she started her own beauty channel on YouTube, which has over 122k subscribers and millions of views.

Where is Stephen Colletti Now?

As the pretty boy of the show, it’s not surprising that Stephen turned his attention to acting following his appearance on ‘Laguna Beach.’ You might recognize him from pop sensation Taylor Swift’s music video, ‘White Horse’, where he played his sweet yet confident style. He landed a part in ‘One Tree Hill,’ playing Chase Adams from 2007 until 2012.

With James Lafferty, he co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in ‘Everyone is Doing Great’ in 2018. He most recently co-hosted the podcast ‘Laguna Beach: Back to the Beach’ with his ex-girlfriend Kristin. The actor has been credited with different films, including ‘Hometown Christmas,’ ‘The Wedding Do Over,’ ‘The Suicide Note,’ and others. In terms of his private life, the celebrity revealed his relationship with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver official at the end of 2022.

Where is Morgan Olsen Now?

Though Morgan appeared in the first season of the show, she was not an OG cast member but best friends with Christina Schuller and Lauren Conrad. Morgan was very intent on joining the Mormon institution Brigham Young University (BYU) and marrying a fellow Mormon. In the end, she attended BYU and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and humanities, realizing her ambition. The former reality TV star also found her true love and her soulmate, her husband, Joel Smith. Interestingly, before being married, the pair had a long-distance relationship after falling in love and dating when Morgan was temporarily living in New York for business.

Where is Trey Phillips Now?

Trey moved to New York City and attended the Parsons School of Design after leaving Laguna. After receiving his diploma in 2010, the fashion design and renewable energy major stayed in New York City and was hired as an associate designer at Vera Wang. Trey has retired from the limelight and keeps a low profile by keeping his personal life under wraps. He is still good friends with Stephen, and the two are often seen hanging out.

Where is Christina Schuller Now?

During her time in Laguna Beach, Christina Sinclair (née Schuller) was outspoken about wanting to pursue an acting career. Now, however, she is more interested in healthy living. After the show, Christina got married to Chad Sinclair and is currently employed in Laguna Beach as a licensed fitness instructor. Also, she maintains the website Beach Babe Fitness, where she offers advice on food and exercise. Christina gave birth to her first child, a son named Christian Sutton, in May 2014, and to her second child, a daughter named Cienna Estelle, in January 2017. She currently works at Equinox, a health and beauty company.

Where is Kristin Cavallari Now?

Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari is a 36-year-old television personality, fashion designer, and author. Hailing from Denver, Colorado, the actress made appearances in different productions including, ‘The League,’ ‘The Middle,’ ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘Wild Cherry,’ and others. She has also appeared in music videos, ‘For You I Will (Confidence),’ ‘In Love with a Girl,’ ‘and ‘That’s Beautiful to Me.’ The multifaceted talent has published and authored different publications including, ‘Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it all Work,’ ‘True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen With More Than 100 Recipes Free Of Gluten, Dairy, And Refined Sugar,’ ‘True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free Of Gluten And Refined Sugar,’ and ‘Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking .’

The beautiful businesswoman founded a children’s clothing line, Little James, in 2019. In July 2021, she launched an athleisure line in cooperation with Feat Clothing. Kristin has successfully found the man of her dreams in Jay Cutler, who is a former professional football player who was a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL). The duo have three children, and Kristin is leading a perfectly happy life away from the limelight for a while. She renamed her companies to Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty. Interestingly, she is still great friends with Stephen Colletti.

Where is Talan Torriero Now?

Talan is one of the nicest guys on the show, and fans have absolutely loved him since his debut. He was quite the ladies’ man in his early days and has dated Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls and Rod Stewart’s daughter Kim since appearing on the show. Since then the celebrity has been married to Danielle Torriero since 2014, with whom he has two children: Hudson and Bronson. He currently works as an actor, a digital marketer, and a TikTok content creator as well. He is an actor and producer known for ‘American High School’, ‘Fat Kid Rules the World,’ and ‘Bar Starz.’ The reality TV star keeps in touch with Jason Wahler to discuss “boring parent stuff” and tries to see Stephen Colletti once a year.

