Who is Newsom? Who Plays the Scientist in Landman?

In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman,’ the wildcats of the Texan oil industry are taken for a spin as shifting times force them to adapt to more challenging obstacles than ever. In the second season of this western drama series, Tommy Norris, who has recently been promoted to director of the company, has to take a stand against Gallino, the cartel representative who has his eyes set on replacing M-Tex as the oil giant. However, the way in which he secures his entry into the system is predestined by Monty of all people. With millions of dollars in unpaid loans, the team has to get creative. On one such long journey, Rebecca Falcone meets a dashing, yet skilled man who promises to turn her life upside down, for better or for worse.

Charlie Newsom Adds a Touch of Romance to Rebecca’s Workaholism

While Charlie Newsom is formally introduced in season 2 episode 6 of ‘Landman,’ titled ‘Dark Night of the Soul,’ we meet him in the fourth episode, on the plane with Rebecca. As the only other young passenger on board, he quickly strikes a dynamic with her, and it only gets stronger as they get tipsy due to his homemade brew. Here, Newsom comes off as a charming, easy-going stranger, and soon, one thing leads to another, and Rebecca wakes up the next morning at his home. Although she hardly has any recollection of the night before, it is evident that the duo hooked up, and now refreshed, she quickly backs off. However, as fate would have it, the pair reunites once again, this time under vastly different and far more professional circumstances.

A major plot thread introduced this season is a multi-million dollar gap in Monty’s finances, which has turned the insurance company against M-Tex. As part of an elaborate deal, the company is tasked with developing a whole new oil rig in less than two months, and for this, Nathan chooses an abandoned offshore site to rebuild on. However, Rebecca has her reservations about the oil rig, which was last used before a major hurricane. To ease her doubts, she sets out in search of a scientist, not knowing that she will run into Newsom once again. This time around, their interaction is far bumpier, in no small part due to their awkward, lingering, but strong feelings of mutual attraction. Soon, Newsom brings his emotions out into the open, and the duo kisses with little to no hindrances.

Although Rebecca reminds Newsom that romantic relationships between co-workers are not encouraged at M-Tex, neither of them shies away from tweaking the rules a bit. With the entire rig site to themselves, the two decide to get cozy and plan dinner, and Rebecca now seems more interested than ever in getting to know Newsom. Given that he is the key to bringing M-Tex back afloat, both literally and figuratively, we can expect him to reappear this season numerous times, and by extension, deepen his playful relationship with Rebecca. With the possibility of a genuine love story in the making, Rebecaa’s arc is all set to undergo a major change in pace.

British Actor Guy Burnet Gives Newsom His Distinct Charm

Charlie Newsom is portrayed by actor Guy Burnet, who is perhaps best known for playing the role of scientist George Eltenton in ‘Oppenheimer.’ With over 50 acting credits under his belt, Guy is brimming with both talent and experience, and that plays a major role in shaping his performance as Landman’s new geologist. In a conversation with Town & Country Magazine, the actor expressed his appreciation for the role and how it integrates with the larger story. He stated, “What’s cool about it is that it’s such a universal show. It encapsulates everything, and it does it in a really fluid way, because the writing is the best I’ve ever read.” In the same vein, Burnet also brought up how some of his script portions ran for a dozen pages, and that added breathing room helped him fully flesh out his character and fill in all the gaps.

As a creative artist, Burnet also put great emphasis on his styling on-screen, as one of Newsom’s defining features is how uniquely attractive he looks in the face of West Texas’ heat. He added, “While in Texas, I felt like anybody who was coming down there was in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. So even though I liked the style, I was kind of just wearing my other clothing, kind of New York or city-dwelling.” This distinct fashion sense ultimately added more flavor to his character, as well as his performance. Alongside ‘Landman,’ the actor also features in a number of hit TV shows, such as ‘Hollyoaks,’ ‘The Feed,’ and ‘FUBAR,’ where he plays Craig Dean, Claude Lambert, Tom Hatfield, and Theodore Chips, respectively.

