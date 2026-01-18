Are Rebecca and Nathan Leaving M-Tex? What’s Next For Them?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, season 2 of Paramount+’s ‘Landman’ centers around Tommy processing the cartel’s ominous entry into the oil landscape, which just so happens to coincide with the most volatile period in M-Tex‘s history. With Monty‘s death, Tommy is appointed as the company’s president, while Cami assumes the chief leadership position. Surrounded by doubt and sexism at every turn, Cami has her work cut out, but still pushes through a series of challenges to ultimately sign on a gamble that can either resuscitate or drown the company for good. However, for Tommy, long the non-risk taker, such a move is too unrealistic to work out, and the subsequent creative and operational differences culminate in Cami firing Tommy from M-Tex as a whole. As the news sends shockwaves through the industry, many of Tommy’s near and dear ones are compelled to make a choice: to react in his favour, or not react at all. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nathan Quits His Job at M-Tex to Stand in Solidarity With Tommy

With Tommy beginning his own company in the final moments of ‘Landman’ season 2 episode 10, a tectonic shift is triggered in the Lone Star State’s oil industry. Not only is M-Tex now without an active president, but several employees, who have worked with and are loyal to Tommy, have begun shifting gears. While some, like Dale, resolve to join Tommy on his next venture without a second thought, it is more complicated in the case of Nathan, M-Tex’s chief oil and gas attorney. With Tommy out, he now stands as the most viable candidate for company president, and that is what is assumed to be the case when he is summoned to the headquarters in Fort Worth, not one day after his previous boss’s firing. However, in a surprise turn of events, Nathan resigns from M-Tex and instead joins Tommy’s CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle.

Nathan’s departure from the company is informed by his general disillusionment with how Cami has been running things this entire season. From the start, Nathan was the first to advise against the offshore rig, knowing that the insurance company was actively trying to sabotage M-Tex with such a complicated ask. However, Cami’s determination to move forward with the plan, which is later recontextualized as her thrill-response of sorts, suggests that the company is practically running on hunches. For an attorney, such a modus operandi is unlikely to bode well, making Nathan’s shift to Tommy’s company more realistic. There is also the element of loyalty, as he is one of the few people in Tommy’s team who have been there since the start, and likely have no intention to walk out anytime soon.

Rebecca’s Transition From M-Tex to CTT Might Bring in Several Complications

While Rebecca’s ethical position regarding M-Tex is similar to Nathan’s, she finds herself in a far more complicated situation. As the company’s chief liability attorney, she is responsible for taking the reins when the going gets tough. As such, her decision to join Tommy’s company in the season finale can open a can of worms regarding conflict of interest. As things are just getting started for CTT as a company, we aren’t given much of a glimpse into the logistics, but it can be surmised that Rebecca will soon resign from M-Tex and join Tommy in full capacity. This answers the season-wide build-up of her feeling dissatisfied with M-Tex, as becoming a key player in Tommy’s company is likely the impetus she has needed all along, both as a lawyer and as a leader-figure.

Another complication surrounding Rebecca’s imminent departure from M-Tex is her relationship with Newsom. In episode 9 of the season, the couple patches up and promises to reunite after the offshore rig project is done. However, that could take months, and with Tommy rapidly developing his company and becoming a competitor for industry giants such as M-Tex, a clash between Rebecca and Newsom is inevitable. From the start, she has been against Cami’s decision to greenlight the project, and while that can feel like her distrust in Newsom’s abilities, there are simply too many other factors to take into account. Still, with Rebecca, Nathan, Tommy, and the others starting a completely new chapter with CTT, all interpersonal trajectories are bound to get remapped in the long run.

