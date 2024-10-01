Disney+’s Last Days of the Space Age: Exploring All Filming Locations

Inspired by actual events, ‘Last Days of the Space Age’ follows three families in Perth when their world is thrown into chaos in Western Australia in 1979. While the Miss Universe pageant takes place in the city, a chain of catastrophic events threatens to derail their plans. A massive power strike coincides with the alarming news that Skylab, the first US space station, is expected to crash in the city’s vicinity. Crafted by David Chidlow, the Disney+ show captures the end of an era, recreating the vibe of the ‘70s with an immersive retro aesthetic. The setting emphasizes the theme of change, as the upcoming decade represents the hopeful future the characters look forward to as the sky comes crashing down.

Where Was Last Days of the Space Age Filmed?

‘Last Days of the Space Age’ is primarily filmed in the state of New South Wales, particularly in Sydney and Wollongong. To more accurately portray the setting of Western Australia, shooting is also carried out in Perth. Principal photography for the series began on July 22, 2022, and the first season was wrapped by September 16 of the same year. The team behind the project was enthusiastic about their shared vision and expressed appreciation for the dedication of the entire crew. Chidlow took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to the crazy, magnificent, and generous army that poured their love into ‘Last Days of the Space Age.’”

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, the capital city of New South Wales, is the main filming location for ‘The Last Days of the Space Age,’ where the crew members create intricate sets, bringing the show’s authentic ‘70s aesthetic to life. The first season’s monumental production began with extensive research by the writers and was brought to life through the work of production designer Penny Southgate and costume designer Nina Edwards. While the interiors of the characters’ homes were entirely created on a soundstage, on-location shooting was carried out in older neighborhoods around the city. The inclusion of vintage cars and period-appropriate clothing spice up the nostalgic backdrops, capturing the richly retro atmosphere of the decade.

Wollongong, Australia

Situated about an hour south of Sydney, Wollongong features many of the notable exterior locations employed in ‘Last Days of the Space Age.’ The power plant seen in the show is actually the steel plant of BlueScope Port Kembla Steelworks located in Port Kembla. Wollongong’s industrial areas, including Port Kembla, served as backdrops for the dramatic scenes of protests. Furthermore, the Thirroul beach stands in for the Perth beach depicted in the show. The portrayed coastal locales are further rounded out by the locations in the village of Coledale, including Sharky Beach.

These sandy beaches were used for both emotional scenes and sequences from the Miss Universe pageant set by the seaside. For the debut season, these locations fell within the 71-day Illawarra leg of filming for ‘Last Days of the Space Age.’ The crew chose to recreate 1970s Perth in and around Wollongong due to uncertainties surrounding Western Australian borders. Filmmaking talent was more readily available in Illawarra, and the region is sparsely populated, allowing for easier and uninterrupted shooting schedules. The team expressed gratitude to the welcoming locals, acknowledging the region’s pivotal role in bringing the show to life.

Perth, Australia

To remain true to the show’s Western Australian setting, parts of ‘Last Days of the Space Age’ are filmed on location in Perth. A second filming unit was dispatched to Perth, the capital of Western Australia, capturing establishing landscape shots to ground the series and add authenticity to its past depiction. In 1979, when the story is set, Perth was a city undergoing significant change, transitioning from its more laid-back, isolated reputation to a hub of modernization. By filming in Perth, the production also pays homage to the extraordinary chain of coincidences that unfolded there and inspired the series’ production.

