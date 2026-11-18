Directed by Pat McGee, HBO Max’s ‘Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal’ is a docuseries chronicling the many controversies surrounding the titular organization in recent times. Whether it be allegations of abuse of power, legal troubles, and sexual misconduct involving industry executives or claims of extensive competition rigging, it focuses on it all. Among those to thus be significantly mentioned in this 3-part original is Laylah Rose, the former Owner and President of the Miss USA as well as the Miss Teen USA pageants.

Laylah Rose Has Always Been a Woman of Many Hats

Hailing from a supportive, tight-knit family from the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, Laylah Rose Loiczly was just a young girl when she first developed a passion for all things beauty and fashion. It stemmed from watching her mother as well as her grandmothers on both sides design and make their own clothes, with one of the latter also owning a successful boutique. She eventually learned she comes from a long line of creators, making her the fifth generation to fall in love with fashioning clothes from scratch for aesthetic and artistic purposes.

Therefore, Laylah chose to follow her heart upon graduating from high school by going on to pursue degrees in not only Fashion Design but also Broadcast Journalism and Holistic Health. She wanted to ensure she could specialize in any of her interests, which is precisely what she did as the years passed while also juggling being a good wife and a devoted mother. She once revealed that while she earned her second master’s degree in 2018 before evolving into a full-fledged entrepreneur, she remained a hands-on, loving, nurturing family woman.

Laylah established her own brand by the name of Laylah Rose Couture in the late 2010s, shortly after which she was styling celebrities and debuting at New York Fashion Week. She later also launched her own television network called VIP Pageantry, where she serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Creative Director, Executive Producer, Host, and Writer. As if that’s not enough, she is even the Founder of VVV Global Ent., under the banner of which she proudly acquired the ownership/license of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in July 2023.

Laylah Rose’s Stint as Miss USA and Miss Teen USA’s Owner Has Been Marred by Legal Issues

When Laylah was announced as the executive taking over the reins of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations, she vowed to help take them to new heights with integrity. It was widely believed that the Entrepreneur-Fashion Designer known for her empowering stance would only inspire others to chase their dreams, but issues quickly arose under her leadership. According to an October 2025 lawsuit filed by the owners of Miss Universe, the parent institute of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, VVV’s mismanagement was evident from the get-go.

Since Laylah is reportedly the sole member of VVV Global Ent. and had been helming the USA pageants since the summer of 2023, she was exclusively named in the lawsuit several times. According to the filing, she reportedly demanded certain state directors cancel their pageants in 2024 and was directly responsible for many of them walking away from the organization for good. It was also just months under her ownership that Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava and Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt relinquished their titles, becoming the first-ever beauty queens to do so in the organization’s 72-year history.

The lawsuit further accuses VVV/Laylah of failing to provide the winners with chaperones for safe travel, financial aid, and scholarships, even though they were all part of their prize package. As per the filing, the “poor treatment of contestants and pageant winners” continued in 2024 and beyond, with the owner allegedly even going dark on the organization by the spring/summer of 2025. The October filing by Miss Universe’s owners also states that her repeated failure to respond to several attempts to contact her led them to issue a letter terminating VVV’s contract on July 17, 2025. A new CEO was announced on September 4, a day after which she posted on Miss USA’s official Instagram page that she was still in charge because she hadn’t seen a contract regarding “transfer of ownership.” However, later on, the transfer was formally confirmed.

Although Deeply Embroiled in a Legal Battle, Laylah Rose is Seemingly Doing Her Best to Thrive

After the initial lawsuit against Laylah and her company VVV Global Ent., she countersued the owners of Miss Universe on the grounds that they breached a valid, binding agreement. In the filing, VVV claims they failed to hold up their end under the contract by bypassing communication procedures, failing to return the $1.5 million paid for ownership rights, and more. VVV further alleges they not only misrepresented revenues and refused the promised licensing but also went as far as to engage in tactics similar to defamation or slander. So, VVV/Laylah were seeking over $75,000 in damages, including at least $160 million in lost profits, along with reimbursement of attorney fees and an injunction to stop the transfer of ownership.

The requested injunction was swiftly denied by a federal court judge, but the proceedings for all the other accusations made against and by Laylah are ongoing to this day. In other words, the former owner of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA is currently deeply embroiled in legal issues, but she is still seemingly doing her best to prioritize her businesses and her family. After all, the happily married mother remains the Founder, Owner, and CEO of Laylah Rose Couture and VIP Pageantry, all the while also being a member of many other organizations.

The Sarasota, Florida, resident is a part of the US National Committee for UN Women, Mothers Helping Mothers, and many other non-profits dedicated to empowerment, gender equality, and more. We should also mention that the 30-year veteran of the pageant industry, as a contestant, designer, and national as well as international judge, is an author who contributed to a book titled ‘100 Successful Women in Business.’ According to records, Laylah has previously even earned the title of America Achievement for Ms. World Achievement, is a Visionary Award recipient, and is a board member of The Global International Pageant Professionals Organization.

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