Lazarus Season 2: Will it Happen?

Created by Harlan Coben and Daniel Brocklehurst, Prime Video’s ‘Lazarus’ follows Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychiatrist who finds himself trapped in a web of mysteries with the death of his father, renowned psychologist Jonathan “Dr. L” Lazarus, at its center. Suspicious about the deaths of his father and his patients, Joel decides to take matters into his own hands, but the discoveries he makes leave him more rattled than satisfied. Before long, the story pivots into an exploration of his tormented psyche, with a traumatic event from his past coloring not just his present, but that of the rest of his family. The season finale of this psychological thriller reveals the murderer to be none other than Jonathan himself, and yet the story is far from over. While there has been no indication of the show continuing with a second season as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a possible sequel to hit the screens sometime around 2027 and 2028.

The Cliffhanger Ending of Lazarus Might Lead to a Second Season

Despite being greenlit as a limited series, ‘Lazarus’ ends with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, with enough variables on the plate to carry on to a potential second season. The sudden disappearance of Laura, coupled with the bloody sickle in the hands of Aidan, her last on-screen patient, leads to a direct possibility of him being a murderer. This idea gains more roots in the story when it is discovered that the weapon of murder in the Margot Macintyre case is also a sickle, with Aidan likely being a serial killer at large. As such, the story has not one, but two mysteries that remain unsolved even after the credits roll.

Additionally, the question of Joel’s mental health condition is also more relevant than ever, as the audio tapes Jenna listens to reveal that her brother merely reimagined the therapy sessions with the dead patients, but has no recollection of ever listening to the recordings. There is a chance that Joel’s psychological troubles will take a more twisted form in the future, affecting his interpersonal relationships. In light of all of this, a potential sequel might step deeper into the psychological depths of the protagonist, as well as the characters around him, with more mysteries enriching the narrative.

While it is possible that the ending twist is placed by the creative team of ‘Lazarus’ to gauge the audience’s continued interest in the story, its ties to the larger thematic structure make it more likely that Joel and Aidan’s arcs have a lot more left to explore. However, the limited series tag makes the show’s future a lot more ambiguous. Although it is uncommon for such series to have multiple seasons, there have also been several exceptions to the rule, such as ‘The White Lotus‘, ‘Shogun‘, and ‘Beef,’ which started as limited series before becoming multi-season ventures. The through line between these titles is their immense popularity, and ‘Lazarus’ might find itself within these ranks if there is significant demand amongst its audience base.

A Potential Season 2 Might Explore the Themes of Cyclicality and Mental Health

While the main mystery of ‘Lazarus,’ that being the mysterious death of Jonathan Lazarus and his patients, is satisfactorily wrapped up by the final episode of the season, one key takeaway comes from Dr. L’s speech concerning the sins of the father. He mentions the idea that children, particularly sons, grow up to mimic, if not straight up emulate, their fathers, which adds a grim shadow on Joel’s potential trajectory. While the protagonist promises to break free of this seemingly toxic curse and free himself, it appears that fate has more twisted plans in play. The confirmation that Aidan is Joel’s biological son also adds him to the cycle and places his possible homicidal streak into the larger thematic structure of the show. Given that there is no clear answer as to whether he is a murderer or a misdirection, the continuation of the story is all the more important.

Alongside answering the burning questions, a potential sequel can also extend the individual character arcs, with Joel’s mental troubles taking center stage. Given that his conversations with his father’s dead patients serve as a pseudotherapeutic measure, the case being solved leaves him emptier and more abandoned than ever. In such trying circumstances, the importance of the family is elevated, and a possible season two might flesh out the lives of Jenna and Seth, bringing more attention to their dynamic with the protagonist. Additionally, Laura’s disappearance leaves a potential love story hanging, as Joel has finally found someone who understands him without judgment. As such, the show’s continuation might touch up on how one can break free of their traumatic past and move on with their lives.

