Beef Season 2 Begins Filming in Los Angeles in August

Lee Sung Jin will return to the City of Angels to shoot the second installment of his acclaimed series! The much-awaited sophomore season of Netflix’s ‘Beef’ is slated to begin filming in Los Angeles, California, in August 2024. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are currently in talks to join the show’s cast alongside Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

The first season of the series follows Amy Lau (Ali Wong), who feels stuck in her life despite seeming to have it all, and Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a financially struggling immigrant whose luck only seems to go from bad to worse. When the two bitter souls nearly have an accident in a parking lot, they proceed to track each other down and cause further havoc in their lives. Their vendettas escalate into life-threatening situations as other parties become involved, leaving the season emotionally tied up with a poignant ending.

However, the second season of ‘Beef’ will not continue the story of the multi-Primetime Emmy-winning first installment but instead narrate a new one, taking the former limited series down an anthology route. The new season will likely revolve around two feuding couples, with Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton seemingly set to depict the younger couple while Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan will potentially portray the older one. As per reports, the latter couple’s roles were earlier offered to Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, but talks did not result in a deal.

Isaac received acclaim for his performance in HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ which earned him an Emmy nomination. He is presently filming Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein,’ which is expected to wrap production this month. On the other hand, Mulligan recently completed work on the James Griffiths-directed comedy ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island,’ which was previously called ‘One For The Money.’

Lee Sung Jin had been working on Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts,’ which recently wrapped production. Los Angeles is witnessing a busy filming season, which will continue in the coming months. Some intriguing productions slated to set up shop in the city include Paul Schrader’s ‘Non Compos Mentis,’ a noir tale of sexual obsession that is based on the veteran filmmaker’s original screenplay. Naomi Watts’ ‘Harmonia’ will also begin filming in Los Angeles in September, promising a thriller inspired by true events surrounding a woman’s involvement with a 1980s cult. Principal photography for Chris Pratt’s ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ is expected to begin this month in the region as well.

