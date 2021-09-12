‘Scenes from a Marriage’ on HBO is a remake of Ingmar Berman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name and explores contemporary American relationships. Through the eyes of Mira and Jonathan, the show presents an intricately detailed and emotional look at the complexities of relationships and how they are affected by modern standards of living. The nuanced and intimate narrative is also framed accordingly. Most of the show makes the audience feel like they’re standing just a few feet away from the characters and are privy to their deepest emotional moments. So just where was ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ shot? We’ve got the story!

Scenes from a Marriage Filming Locations

The miniseries was filmed almost entirely on set in a studio near New York City. Based largely inside the couple’s home, filming for the show was an intimate affair and was kept low-key and silent, which added to the somber subject matter. Filming began around October 2020 and wrapped up in February 2021. The production was also forced to halt for two weeks in November due to complications with the Covid 19 pandemic, during which the central cast members continued to rehearse for their weighty emotional roles. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used to bring the miniseries to life.

New York City, New York

The show follows a tech executive named Mira and a philosophy professor, Jonathan, whose loving marriage has slowly eroded over time. The show is almost entirely set in the interiors of the couple’s home in a Boston suburb, and filming was carried out in a warehouse just north of New York City, where a set was created to stand in for the home.

The intimate production made use of the relatively small studio space in New York to recreate the home’s interiors, in which about 90% of filming occurred. The filmmakers aimed to give audiences the feeling of being in the same room as the characters— an effect that was achieved by keeping the setting as intimate as possible.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, who essay the central characters, also benefitted from the small, enclosed set that was used for filming, as it helped keep distractions from the outside world to a minimum. Some establishing shots of the show were also seemingly filmed on location around a New York residential neighborhood.

