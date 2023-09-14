Leila Grey: Where is the OVW/AEW Wrestler Now?

Amongst the various rising stars featured in Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers,’ some left a lasting impact on the viewers thanks to their stellar in-ring performances and the events in their personal lives. Consider Catherine Guzman, AKA Leila Grey, a talented athlete who positively impressed many of the viewers thanks to her work with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Needless to say, she has earned many fans in the last few days, many of whom are curious about what Leila is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same.

Who is Leila Grey?

Leila Grey hails from Queens, New York, and made her wrestling debut on November 7, 2020, by performing in an independent circuit event in Florida. Thanks to her charisma and in-ring performance, she soon made her debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) by fighting against Tay Conti (Taynara Guevara) on March 3, 2021, in ‘AEW Dark.’ She then made her first appearance in ‘AEW Dark: Elevation’ on March 10, 2021, but lots her first match on the show against Diamanté (Priscilla Zuniga).

Almost a year later, on March 4, 2022, Leila appeared on ‘AEW Rampage’ for the first time. However, not unlike her previous debuts, this occasion was also marked by a defeat, this time against Serena Deeb. With her tragic loss to Jade Cargill on June 29, 2022, in ‘AEW Dynamite,’ she decided to embrace her bad side and became a heel. This marked her becoming a member of The Baddies, an AEW villainous group that, as of writing, consists of Leila and Jade Cargill.

As for her OVW career, Leila’s rivalry with HollyHood Haley J was certainly evident to see in the Netflix reality show, given the match between them in which the loser (Haley) got her hair cut by Leila in an iconic victorious moment. On April 14, 2022, Leila became the OVW Women’s Championship after defeating Freya the Slaya. However, she would soon lose the title to the very same person on August 6, 2022.

Determined to win back her title, Leila, AKA the Unstoppable Danger, fought Freya again on August 27, 2022, and won back the coveted title. However, she would, once again, lose the OVW Women’s Championship, this time to Shalonce Royal, who defeated Leila on October 29, 2022. Even her OVW bio highlights how she held the OVW Women’s Championship for three separate runs within her first year with the organization. Talking about major accomplishments, Leila (who also goes by Cat Cardoza or The Vicious Vixen) is the current Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) Women’s Championship title holder. She also won the Pro Wrestling 2.0 Women’s Championship at one point.

Where is Leila Grey Now?

Given the various accomplishments in Leila Grey’s life, it is easy to say that she is doing quite well. The current GLCW Women’s Championship title holder has earned a reputation in both the AEW and the OVW universe. She is also affiliated with Ring of Honor Wrestling (ROH). As for her personal life, she is happily engaged to Luke “Certified” Kurtis, another prominent name within the OVW universe.

The blossoming relationship between Leila and Luke actually took a heartwarming turn after the former fought an exciting match against Freya the Slaya. The event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the end of OVW’s 2022 Summer Tour, and after Leila basked in the cheering of the crowd, Luke entered the ring and went down on one knee, surprising his partner, who happily accepted the proposal. We wish the happy couple the best in their lives and hope that they continue to climb the ladder of success.

