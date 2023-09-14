Mahabali Shera: Where is the Wrestler Now?

Among the numerous wrestlers featured in Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers,’ few stand out as brightly as Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, who appears in the reality show as Mahabali Shera, the Indian Lion. As a part of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), the Indian athlete impressed others with his dedication to his career and the sacrifices he has made and is still willing to make in order to fulfill his dreams. Naturally, this has helped him many fans, several of whom cannot help but wonder what he is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Mahabali Shera?

Born on May 2, 1990, Mahabali Shera grew up in a village near Firozpur, Punjab, India, and hails from a farming family. He shared in the Netflix show how he had been working on farms before being scouted by some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. In December 2011, at the age of 21, Shera made his professional wrestling debut in ‘Ring Ka King,’ an Indian wrestling program backed by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling). During this phase, the wrestler would appear in the ring under the name of Mahabali Veera, which can be translated as “a person with immense strength and courage.”

As ‘Ring Ka King’ came to an end in April 2022, Shera exited the show with the title of RKK World Heavyweight Champion. On September 22, 2014, it was announced that the wrestler would soon debut in ‘Impact Wrestling.’ It was during his feud with The Revolution that he ended up changing his name to Mahabali Shera (“an immensely powerful lion”) on August 5, 2015. From 2015 to 2017, Shera remained a part of the ‘Impact Wrestling’ world but parted ways with the company sometime before November 13, 2017.

From February 2018 to September 2018, Shera was under a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), but his release from the same seemingly left the athlete in a state of immense doubt. In the reality show, he confessed that he had entertained thoughts of suicide after his release from WWE as he wasn’t sure what it would mean for his future. However, he persevered and decided to build himself up better and stronger so as to one day have the wrestling company seek him out.

In April 2019, Shera rejoined ‘Impact Wrestling,’ which was followed by his OVW debut on October 22, 2019. Since then, he has appeared occasionally in the former program, though he remains hugely involved in the latter, having developed a strong relationship with Allen Ray Sarven/Al Snow. A devout Sikh, he religiously worships Lord Hanuman, a Hindu deity famed for his strength, courage, determination, discipline, and wisdom. Like his chosen god, Shera seemingly is also a man happy with his bachelorhood, stating in the show that he first wants to make a name for himself before thinking about his love life and future family.

Where is Mahabali Shera Now?

As of writing, Mahabali Shera continues to be a part of the OVW world, though he is still associated with ‘Impact Wrestling.’ As of the latest updates, he lost the OVW National Heavyweight Championship to Jessie Godderz (Mr. PEC-tacular) on January 7, 2023. He also had to give up his OVW Heavyweight Championship title to Ca$h Flo (Mike Walden) on June 22, 2023, who subsequently lost it to Jack “The Veteran” Vaughn on July 27, 2023.

While Shera’s fans hope he will soon reclaim his titles, the athlete continues to work hard on himself. He also works as a food delivery driver in Louisville, Kentucky, to make ends meet and send about $600 monthly to his family in India. In the reality show, Shera shared how his father had been diagnosed with cancer while he was in the USA, prompting him to rush back home.

Unfortunately, despite Shera’s best efforts, his father passed away, a loss that left him heartbroken. Shera’s family also comprises his mother and sister, both of whom seem to be doing well and remain in contact with the athlete via the internet. However, it does seem like Shera often tries to minimize his struggles so as to not overburden his loved ones, as depicted by him not mentioning his shoulder injury to his mother in season 1 of the Netflix show. We hope that the Indian wrestler and his loved ones continue to find happiness in their lives.

