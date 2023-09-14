Ca$h Flo: Where is the OVW Wrestler Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers‘ presents viewers with several heart-touching stories of athletes who have been working hard for many years to make a name for themselves in the world of professional wrestling. One such tale is that of Mike Walden, AKA Ca$h Flo, whose experience and style have helped him become one of the most prominent names associated with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). As such, it is not very surprising that people are eager to learn what they can about his current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Ca$h Flo?

Born on June 16, 1976, Ca$h Flo hails from Louisville, Kentucky, and entered the world of wrestling in 1997. In the Netflix reality show, he shared how the art form gives him a sense of satisfaction like no other, and despite his attempts at perhaps breaking away, he has always come back to the ring with renewed vigor. Part of his continued involvement in the industry can be attributed to the love and support he has received from his loved ones.

According to Ca$h Flo, his ring name “stuck” with him as he was “going through the young guy grits.” “I was kind of the guy that really didn’t question a whole lot. I was ready to break into the wrestling business. I was ready to do what I had to do to get where I needed to be within professional wrestling,” he explained his reasons. His name signifies the wrestler’s primary reason to enter the industry which is to make a living and help his family financially.

Though Ca$h Flow was once a regular participant in death matches, about six to seven years before his appearance in the Netflix show, he stopped partaking in them owing to physical restrictions. He also confessed in the show how his professional and personal life often intertwine, recalling an incident when he had to rush to an event just after the birth of his son Zyan Walden, given the hectic schedules. His wife, Angela Walden, is a nurse who confessed that though things can be hard sometimes, she knows that wrestling is an intrinsic part of her husband’s life.

Over the course of his career at OVW, Ca$h has held multiple titles. His first victory came on July 12, 2017, when he and Dapper Dan (known as The Legacy of Brutality) won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship before losing the title to Adam Slade and Kevin Giza (The Top Guyz) on September 2, 2017. On August 3, 2019, once again under the banner of The Legacy of Brutality, Ca$h, along with Big Zo, Hy-Zaya, and Jay Bradley, claimed the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship title but then lost it to Corey Storm and Dimes on November 12, 2019. He also won the OVW Heavyweight Championship on May 6, 2021, before losing it to Omar Amir on June 26, 2021.

Where is Ca$h Flo Now?

October 13, 2022, was a big day for Ca$h Flo as he earned both the OVW Heavyweight Championship and OVW National Heavyweight Championship on that date by defeating James Storm. He lost his former title to Mahabali Shera on November 24, 2022, but then went on to beat him on June 22, 2023, to take back the title. However, with his loss to Jack Vaughn on July 27, 2023, he has since lost his claim to the prestigious title.

Additionally, Ca$h Flo lost his OVW National Heavyweight Championship title on December 13, 2022, to Mahabali Shera. As of writing, it does not seem like Ca$h has any claim to a particular championship, though given his determination, reputation, and strength, fans are hopeful that he will soon reclaim at least one of them. The wrestler’s fans can easily show their support for him by buying his official merchandise. In fact, Ca$h also provides people with training lessons, which one can sign up for via the internet. As for his personal life, the OVW star is happily married to his wife, Angela Walden, and is a father to two children, including his son Zyan Walden. We wish him and his loved ones the best in life and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

