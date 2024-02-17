Lifetime’s The Beach House Murders: True Story or Fictional?

Lifetime’s ‘The Beach House Murders’ is a suspenseful and gripping thriller movie that centers upon a popular novelist named Sarah. She meets a charming yet mysterious stranger and ends up having a one-night stand with him. However, when his dead body is found the following morning at her summer home, the police suspect that she might have something to do with his gruesome murder and list her as a prime suspect in the case.

With Doug Campbell occupying the director’s chair, the film is led by the stellar performance from Brittney Dorey, who is supported by other talented actors, including Devante Winfrey, Ashli Auguillard, CJ Hammond, Kyle Williams, and Nicole Dionne. By tapping into the themes and elements of one-night stands and murders, ‘The Beach House Murders’ ends up exploring true occurrences that take place in the real world, with many questioning the authenticity of the movie.

The Beach House Murders is Not Rooted in Reality

No, ‘The Beach House Murders’ is not based on a true story. Instead, Josh Ridgway must be given the credit for penning the enthralling and gripping storyline of the Brittney Dorey starrer. Having worked on a number of movies in his career, including ‘Howlers,’ ‘The Flood,’ ‘Section 8,’ and ‘Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop,’ he made the most of his experience in the industry as well as his exceptional writing prowess to conjure up the suspenseful yet realistic screenplay for the Lifetime production.

Since ‘The Beach House Murders’ resembles real-life situations involving a one-night stand with a stranger or a wrongful accusation for a crime, it blurs the line between fiction and reality and makes many of you find the film true to life. A primary reason why you might find these themes and elements familiar is that it is not the first time that they have been explored on the screen. As a matter of fact, several film and TV projects have highlighted similar subject matters; one of them being another Lifetime production — ‘One Night Stand Murder.’

The Brittany Underwood directorial, featuring Casey Waller, Alex Trumble, Alisha Ricardi, Patrick Quinn, Tavarus Weems, and Sami Nye, is a mystery drama movie that also revolves around a one-night stand and murder, just like ‘The Beach House Murders.’ In parallel to the character of Sarah is Alyssa, who wakes up in an unknown house with a dead body. Having no memory of how she ended up there, Alyssa attempts to find out what transpired the night before.

Meanwhile, Alyssa becomes the prime suspect in the case and must do everything in her power to prove her innocence and clear her name, which is similar to what Sarah from ‘The Beach House Murders’ goes through. So, taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, it can be concluded that although the Doug Campbell directorial contains certain realistic themes and elements, it doesn’t change the fact that it is a work of fiction.

