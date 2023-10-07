Lifetime’s Buying Back My Daughter: Shooting Locations and Cast Details

Inspired by true events, the Troy Scott directorial, ‘Buying Back My Daughter,’ is a crime drama movie that revolves around the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl named Alicia after she sneaks out of her house to attend a party. When her parents, Dana and Curtis, discover her absence, they go straight to the police and launch a widespread search party for their beloved daughter whose bout of teenage rebellion has turned into something life-threatening. After a year of searching and nothing to show for it, Dana listens to her intuition and makes her dive deep into the world of online escorts. There, she finds her missing daughter up for sale.

Now, with hopes reignited, Dana and Curtis come up with a plan to buy their daughter back and rescue her from the responsible trafficker who took her away from them and inflicted unspeakable harm upon her. Apart from the suspenseful tale, what keeps the viewers guessing is the use of interesting locations in the backdrop. If you wish to know where ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ was filmed, you are at the right place because we have gathered all the necessary details about the same!

Where Was Buying Back My Daughter Filmed?

‘Buying Back My Daughter’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, especially in Greater Vancouver. Production on the drama film got underway on March 20, 2023, and went on for about fifteen shoot days, before wrapping up on April 11 of the same year. So, without wasting any time, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that feature in the Lifetime movie!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

The shooting of all the pivotal sequences for ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ was carried out in Greater Vancouver, a metropolitan area with the eponymous city as its urban center. As the city of Vancouver served as the primary production location, the filming unit took over several neighborhoods and a few actual residential properties, inside which they taped several key portions for the movie. Whether it is the residence of Dana and Curtis or the house where Alicia is kept hostage, some of its scenes were recorded in and around a couple of suburban properties.

After six days of house recordings, the filming unit reportedly took the production to one of the studios in Greater Vancouver. Also known as Metro Vancouver, the metropolitan area is home to a number of film studios, including Vancouver Film Studios, Ironwood Studio, Beach Film Studios Vancouver, and Bridge Studios, one of which was probably utilized to shoot several important scenes of ‘Buying Back My Daughter.’ In addition, the cast and crew members were spotted by numerous onlookers and passersby lensing a few portions in and around the city of Langley in rain.

Buying Back My Daughter Cast

In ‘Buying Back My Daughter,’ Meagan Good essays the role of Dana. The multi-talented California-born actress has been in the industry ever since the 1990s, starting out as a child actor. As she rose to prominence, she began bagging several important roles in movies as well as TV shows, such as ‘The Secret Life of Girls,’ ‘Cousin Skeeter,’ and ‘The Jersey.’ But some of you might recognize her for her roles in ‘Roll Bounce,’ ‘Saw V,’ ‘Think Like a Man,’ ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,’ ‘Shazam!,’ and ‘Day Shift.’ Alongside her is Roger Cross, portraying Dana’s husband Curtis.

Cross might seem like a familiar face to many of you as he stars in a number of film and TV projects in starring roles, such as ‘X2,’ ‘Mad Money,’ ‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ ‘A Christmas Letter,’ ‘Continuum,’ ’24,’ ‘Just Cause,’ and ‘First Wave.’ Moreover, while Faith Wright portrays Alicia, the daughter of Dana and Curtis, Ariana Madix stars as Karen, a police officer who helps find Alicia. A number of other actors feature in the Lifetime film in supporting roles — Aaron Douglas as Ron, Brenna O’Brien as Lori, BJ Harrison as Mama Grace, Jennifer Ens as Destiny, Bianca Lawrence as Cadence, Theresa Wong as Nancy, Laura Mac as Officer Marks, and Ramudhi Ekanayake as a young woman.

