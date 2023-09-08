Where Was Lifetime’s Taken in Montana Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Kaila York, ‘Taken in Montana’ is a thriller drama film that centers upon the Gerard family, which consists of a couple — Craig and Sarah Gerard — and their teenage daughter Regan Gerard. The small family decides to go on a family vacation to relax and get away from the fast-paced and bustling city life. What was supposed to be a fun and relaxing time turns into a nightmare when Craig and Sarah go missing during the vacation.

Now, Regan takes matters into her own hands as she puts the clues together in hopes of locating her missing parents. Moreover, by putting faith in possibly the wrong people, she might be putting herself in danger as well. The thriller movie unfolds in Montana, as the title suggests, with Regan traversing through different locations around the vacation spot in search of her parents. Thus, if you wish to learn where ‘Taken in Montana’ was filmed, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Taken in Montana Filming Locations

‘Taken in Montana’ was filmed in its entirety in Montana, particularly in Big Sky and Bozeman. Production on the thriller reportedly got underway in May 2023 and got wrapped up later the same month or in early April of the same year. Now, without further ado, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the specific locations that feature in the Lifetime movie!

Big Sky, Montana

A significant portion of ‘Taken in Montana’ was lensed in the unincorporated census-designated place of Big Sky, which lies in Montana’s Gallatin and Madison counties. The cast and crew supposedly utilized the premises of a few actual establishments to record important scenes. With tourism as its primary industry, Big Sky offers a bunch of fun activities alongside its scenic landscape, which is captured in the Lifetime movie. Some of the activities tourists can indulge in are hiking, camping, and recreational snowmobiling in areas to the south of Big Sky.

Bozeman, Montana

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Taken in Montana’ also traveled to Bozeman, a city and county seat of Montana’s Gallatin County. Since they traveled across the city to tape several pivotal sequences, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops, it is a high possibility that you might be able to notice some local landmarks, including the Museum of the Rockies, Montana Arboretum and Gardens, Bozeman Public Library, Bridger Bowl Ski Area, Hyalite Canyon and Reservoir, and Glen Lake Rotary Park. Other than ‘Taken in Montana,’ Bozeman’s terrains have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows. Some of them are ‘Shattered,’ ‘A River Runs Through It,’ ‘God’s Country,’ ‘Mending the Line,’ ‘Walking Out,’ and ‘The Year of the Dog.’

Taken in Montana Cast

In the Lifetime film, Veronica Ramirez plays the role of Regan Gerard, the teenager whose parents go missing. Since she does not have much experience in her bag, you might not be able to recognize her. She is known for her portrayal of Emma Moreno in ‘Road Trip Hostage.’ Given her impressive performance, you can expect her to feature in several future projects. Opposite her is Laurie Fortier who essays the character of Sarah Gerard, Regan’s mother.

With a successful and long acting career to her name, Fortier is known for the portrayal of several popular characters, including Agatha in ‘The Walking Dead,’ Marie Godfrey in ‘Hemlock Grove,’ Cara Bradford in ‘Chicago Hope,’ Angela D’Amico in ‘The Neighborhood,’ and Mrs. McCabe in ‘If Walls Could Talk.’ She also features in ‘My Nightmare Office Affair,’ ‘My Diary of Lies,’ ‘Secret Lives of College Escorts,’ and ‘What Lies Behind Closed Doors.’

Several other cast members in ‘Taken in Montana’ play supporting roles, including Justin Berti as Craig Gerard, Matthew Pohlkamp as Jackson Green, Carl Bailey as Rick, Abner Lozano as Ranger Jude Rodriguez, and Cameron Richter as Tyler. Furthermore, Mikey Gray portrays a car rental worker, Jacob Horn a Ranger ward, Huntly Plantz a tween boy, and Savannah Williams a Lodge concierge, in the Lifetime movie.

