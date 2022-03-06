Where Was Lifetime’s If Walls Could Talk Filmed? Is It A True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘If Walls Could Talk’ builds on a dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship. Mariah Murlowski helmed the mystery thriller movie, infusing it with a gripping pace. The story begins with Olivia Garland, who moves in with her mother, Rebecca, after her father’s decease. Rebecca claims there is a supernatural presence in the house, but Olivia does not believe her mother’s story.

Reasoning that Rebecca has a psychological condition, Olivia brings in a health expert, who seems a bit too nice. Strange occurrences unfold in the house while Rebecca questions her reality. You may want to know where the movie was filmed or if it is a retelling of an actual incident. Also, who all star in the film? Let us find out!

If Walls Could Talk Filming Locations

‘If Walls Could Talk’ was filmed in and around California, especially Los Angeles. Filming commenced in summer 2021 and was wrapped up sometime after that. Most Lifetime channel movies are filmed in California, and this movie was no exception. The state has a pivotal position in cinema history, ideal weather conditions, and state-of-the-art facilities to lure producers and filmmakers in the state.

On top of everything, a lucrative state government-sponsored tax credit scheme makes California one of the most coveted global movie production hubs. In this movie, Patricia Walczak took up the cinematography for the movie, while Mel Huffman handled the production design department. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Los Angeles, California

The cast and crew members have kept most of the cards under the rug. However, we can be confident that the movie was filmed in the City of Angels. Situated on the west bank of the US, the city is a coastal metropolis thriving with a strange confluence of culture. Apart from housing a considerably sizeable Hispanic community, the city also showcases African-American and Asian cultural heritage. The crew presumably filmed in and around a residential property in a LA neighborhood.

If Walls Could Talk Cast: Who Is In It?

Margo Eve Parker takes up the role of Olivia Garland. She previously played the part of Nikki in ‘Retrograde Los Angeles’ and a leading role in ‘Deadly Girls Night Out.’ Also starring in significant avatars are Conner Floyd (Jake, beguiling health aide) and Nicole Danielle Watts (Rebecca, Olivia’s ailing mother).

You may have seen Connor Floyd previously on ‘The Last Deal.’ At the same time, Nicole Danielle Watts’ previous appearances include several shorts, TV movies, and a guest act in the popular HBO series ‘Insecure.’ Lastly, taking up various supporting roles are Jessica Guthrie (April), Meredith Thomas (Agnes), and Britt George (Eric).

Is If Walls Could Talk Based on A True Story?

Yes, ‘If Walls Could Talk’ is based on a true story. You may think that the story is entirely fictional, like usual mystery thrillers. But this movie seems to be ripped from a newspaper article. Mariah Murlowski directed the film from a story penned by Lisa Frame. After writing and producing TV shows like ‘Cringeworthy’ and ‘Rich Gibberish,’ Lisa Frame is not a new name in the industry. While writing the story and screenplay for the movie, Frame undertook severe research to bring the drama to life.

In all likelihood, she took the idea for the movie from the pages of a newspaper, while she was also possibly inspired by snippets and memories from her own life. The film clearly states at the outset that it is based on a true story while grappling the audience even further. The mystery ambiance entices the audience, while the genuine story factor adds to its charm and authenticity. Therefore, it seems that the story took place in actuality, although the character names may have been changed to escape legal implications.

