Where Was Lifetime’s Road Trip Hostage Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Road Trip Hostage’ is about a girl who leaves her home after her relationship with her mother begins to strain. She decides to fend for herself out of spite but soon realizes the grave mistake she made. A criminal and estranged man makes her his hostage and forces her to drive him around the country. The thriller movie is seemingly based on real events and is helmed by Kaila York. Throughout the Lifetime movie, you see the kidnapper and hostage duo drive around ghastly and hauntingly beautiful places. If you are curious to learn where most of these places are located, here’s all you need to know.

Road Trip Hostage Filming Locations

‘Road Trip Hostage’ was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the movie took place between November and December 2022. The Golden State has wide and well-maintained roads with smooth asphalt surfaces making them ideal for a movie about a road trip. Moreover, the huge steep cliffs and drop-offs add a layer of intrigue in the chase scenes or driving sequences. They provide a breathtaking panoramic view of the valleys and mountains, which are an incredible backdrop for most movies that are primarily shot outdoors. Now, let’s look at all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Lifetime thriller!

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles served as a shooting site in ‘Road Trip Hostage’ because it is the home to numerous iconic filming sites such as Malibu Beach, Santa Monica Pier, Beverly Hills, and Griffith Observatory. The City of Angels is the birthplace of Hollywood and has been the center of the film industry since the early 1900s. It also has a well-developed infrastructure for all kinds of movies, where filmmakers can find high-end sound stages, equipment rental companies, and post-production facilities. The support services built for the entertainment industry are immaculate, and they range from catering and transportation to security.

Multiple actors, directors, writers, cinematographers, etc., are based in Los Angeles, which makes it easier to build a community and find talented people within the circle. The tax incentives are generous and help to save a large chunk of the original production cost. Other thrillers that were lensed in Los Angeles are ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and ‘Bullet Train.’

Road Trip Hostage Cast

Veronica Ramirez essays the character of Emma in the Lifetime movie. She is an upcoming actress, and ‘Road Trip Hostage’ is one of her very first projects. Luke Charles Stafford plays the role of Rick Frye. You might recognize the actor from ‘Secret Society of Lies’ as Nathan and ‘Megalodon Rising’ as Wilco. Chala Savino can be seen as Hilary Moreno in this suspenseful cinematic piece.

Some of Savino’s memorable performances include projects like ‘A Miracle Before Christmas’ and ‘The Salon.’ Other talented cast members are Gabriella Biziou (Detective Ramirez), Nicole Andrews (Linda Frye), Circus-Szalewski (Charles Frye), Harvey B. Jackson (Police Officer Ford), Christopher Sky (Detective Graves), and Rachel Turner (Katy).

