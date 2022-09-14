Where Was God’s Country (2022) Filmed?

Based on the short story titled ‘Winter Light’ by James Lee Burke, ‘God’s Country’ is a mystery thriller movie co-written and directed by Julian Higgins that follows a college professor, Sandra, who moves from New Orleans to the remote mountains of the American West. Everything is going normal in her life up until the point when she catches two hunters trespassing on her property. After the confrontation, Sandra is haunted and frightened as she sights the hunters regularly around her house, which pulls her into an escalating battle of will with deadly consequences.

The narrative is filled with several enthralling elements, enough to rock the viewers to their very core. The brilliant onscreen performances from the talented ensemble cast, including Thandiwe Newton, Joris Jarsky, Jefferson White, and Jeremy Bobb, improve the overall quality of the narrative tenfolds. Moreover, the eerie and isolated locations add to the mysterious and thrilling aspect of the movie. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

God’s Country Filming Locations

‘God’s Country’ was filmed entirely in Montana, specifically in Dillon, Livingston, Paradise Valley, Bozeman, and Lennep. The principal photography for the Julian Higgins directorial reportedly commenced in February 2020 but got halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After several months of delay, the production resumed in February 2021 with strict COVID-19 regulations in place and finally got wrapped up in April of the same year. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the thriller movie!

Dillon, Montana

Several pivotal sequences for ‘God’s Country’ were lensed in Dillon, a city in and the county seat of Beaverhead County in Montana. In late March 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted utilizing the premise of the University of Montana Western at 710 South Atlantic Street in Dillon, including the historic Main Hall on campus, for taping some scenes for the movie.

Park County, Montana

Additional portions of ‘God’s Country’ were also recorded in Park County, a county in the state of Montana. In particular, for shooting purposes, the production team set up camp in the county seat of Park County, Livingston, and Paradise Valley, a major river valley of the Yellowstone River. Interestingly, a small portion of Yellowstone National Park is in the southern part of the county. Over the years, Park County has hosted the production of quite a few filming projects. Some of them are ‘A River Runs Through It,’ ‘Wildlife,’ ‘Montana Story,’ ‘1883,’ and ‘Yellowstone.’

Other Locations in Montana

A few sequences for ‘God’s Country’ were even taped in a secluded location, such as Lennep, a ghost town and populated place in Montana’s Meagher County. Furthermore, during the filming schedule, the production unit was spotted lensing some pivotal scenes in Bozeman, a city and the county seat of Gallatin County, particularly in the Gallatin Valley Botanical at Rocky Creek Farm at 34297 Frontage Road in Bozeman.

