Where Was 1883 Filmed?

‘1883’ is a prequel to the Western drama series ‘Yellowstone‘ and serves as the origin story of the Dutton family and their Yellowstone Ranch. Created by Taylor Sheridan, it follows James Dutton and his family as they search for a new home and journey across the American Wild West during the 19th century.

The series features some scenic locales and backdrops that help to portray the hardships of life in the West accurately. Various breathtaking landscapes can be seen during the Duttons and their companions’ journey from Texas to Montana. These sites will raise the audience’s curiosity about the show’s filming details. If you wish to find out more about the show’s filming locations, here’s everything we know!

1883 Filming Locations

Principal photography on the first season of ‘1883’ likely commenced towards the end of August 2021. The series is primarily set in the Western parts of America and features various backdrops from different states. However, it is mainly filmed in Texas, with some sequences being shot on location in Montana. The parent show ‘Yellowstone’ is also filmed in Texas and Montana, starting with the fourth season. Let’s take a closer look at the show’s exact filming spots!

Weatherford, Texas

The production of ‘1883’ is based out of Weatherford, a city in Parker County of Texas. Bosque Ranch Headquarters, a real-life ranch and production facility located at 100 Arena Run in Weatherford serves as the show’s primary on-set filming location. Some sequences for season 1 were also shot on location in and around Weatherford. Creator Taylor Sheridan currently resides in the city.

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth is one of the first locations the show’s cast and crew visited for filming season 1. The city is the county seat of Tarrant County and the fifth-largest city in Texas. The filming for the first season took place at Fort Worth Stockyards, a historic district in the city. A massive set for filming some key scenes was erected at West Exchange Avenue. Popular crime drama ‘Prison Break‘ was also shot in the city.

Granbury, Texas

Granbury, a city located in the Hood County of Texas, is among the show’s filming destinations. The shooting of some episodes took place at Granbury Square, situated at 201 East Pearl Street. The show’s art department revamped local dining spot Farina’s Winery & Cafe on 202 North Houston Street to film some sequences for the debut season.

Had lunch in a historical place on the Granbury Square. It was used in the filming of 1883, the Yellowstone spinoff. Not hard to see why. pic.twitter.com/jmEzaI5yGB — Laura Drake (@LauraDrakeBooks) December 12, 2021

Other Locations in Texas

The cast and crew have filmed some portions of the show in various parts of the Texas Panhandle region, such as Amarillo. The shooting also takes place at the iconic 6666 Ranch located in King’s County. Some scenes were reportedly filmed on location in Rockdale, Texas.

Park County, Montana

A significant portion of the first season was filmed on location in Montana’s Park County, which lies very close to the Yellowstone National Park. Filming occurs in the county seat of Livingston, the town of Clyde Park, and Paradise Valley, a valley on the banks of the Yellowstone River.

Read More: Is 1883 a Prequel to Yellowstone?